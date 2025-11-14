I Can’t Wait to Buy This Stock (but I’m Being Patient Anyway)

I’ve been in no rush to back up the truck on stocks these past few months. Undoubtedly, many smart money managers (think some of the big-league hedge funds) have not been pounding the table, with many actually acting as net sellers of stocks in recent quarters. Whether that’s due to the perception of market overvaluation or something else remains a hot topic of discussion.

With Warren Buffett ready to “go quiet” while his legendary conglomerate transitions to a new CEO with an absolute mountain of cash, it feels like there’s an aura of caution in the air. So, should the recent wave of net selling activity in many hedge funds cause investors to be less bullish?

For now, it looks like the retail crowd is buying the dips and keeping the rally going strong. And while hedge funds might be smart, they don’t all beat the market. In fact, many of them come well short, so following their asset allocation moves blindly might not lead to the best results in the world.

Personally, staying aboard and focusing on the long road ahead seems wise, even amid growing investors’ anxiety over the bubbliness of various stocks that may very well have gotten ahead of their skis a bit, so to speak. As always, prudence and a backup plan (defensive stocks) seem like a good idea in any climate and regardless of what the investing pros are doing (or not doing) at any given time.

Volatility and AI jitters are back. But don’t hit the panic button yet

Is the AI uprising the real deal or a bubble? It’s probably something in between, but only time will tell how markets ultimately react. Either way, there’s no denying that AI has revolutionary potential. For now, it’s just the timing of the benefits (productivity gains and automation in the labour market) that is a giant question mark.

Personally, I think there’s no sense in overpaying for AI exposure and would rather look to some of the names that might become long-term beneficiaries of AI. I believe AI will, in due time, impact nearly every sector, particularly once it becomes more adept at decision-making.

Whether we’re talking about decisions in the supply chain or investments in future growth, AI is a big deal that the average investor (by means of the S&P 500) is already very much invested in. The big question is whether it makes sense to be overweight in the theme, or if it’s fine to stick with some of the names that aren’t exactly booming in the here and now.

I wish I could buy Shopify at a lower price

At this juncture, I’m just waiting for Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock to come in a bit. The e-commerce and fintech titan has been firing on all cylinders with an AI growth strategy that might be underrated long term. Arguably, Shopify is one of Canada’s best public AI plays, especially if ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity AI do become the way we all shop in the future. For now, it’s uncharted ground and the valuation, in my opinion, doesn’t suggest a bargain to be had quite yet. That could change in a matter of weeks.

Even if chatbots aren’t the way of digital commerce in the future, I see Shopify as a winner either way. But in the meantime, I’ll be watching this latest drawdown closely in case shares dip to $180 again, an area where I’d be personally tempted to get in. For now, I’m not rushing to buy quite yet.