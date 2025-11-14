Member Login
Home » Investing » I Can’t Wait to Buy This Stock (but I’m Being Patient Anyway)

I Can’t Wait to Buy This Stock (but I’m Being Patient Anyway)

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) looks great, but I’m not rushing to load up after the recent correction.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Some hedge funds have been net sellers while retail keeps buying; with renewed volatility and AI jitters, the author advises prudence—stay long‑term, favor defensive positions, and avoid overpaying for AI hype.
  • I’m waiting for a pullback in Shopify (TSX:SHOP), ideally toward $180, viewing it as a top Canadian AI‑commerce play but not rushing to buy.

I’ve been in no rush to back up the truck on stocks these past few months. Undoubtedly, many smart money managers (think some of the big-league hedge funds) have not been pounding the table, with many actually acting as net sellers of stocks in recent quarters. Whether that’s due to the perception of market overvaluation or something else remains a hot topic of discussion.

With Warren Buffett ready to “go quiet” while his legendary conglomerate transitions to a new CEO with an absolute mountain of cash, it feels like there’s an aura of caution in the air. So, should the recent wave of net selling activity in many hedge funds cause investors to be less bullish?

For now, it looks like the retail crowd is buying the dips and keeping the rally going strong. And while hedge funds might be smart, they don’t all beat the market. In fact, many of them come well short, so following their asset allocation moves blindly might not lead to the best results in the world.

Personally, staying aboard and focusing on the long road ahead seems wise, even amid growing investors’ anxiety over the bubbliness of various stocks that may very well have gotten ahead of their skis a bit, so to speak. As always, prudence and a backup plan (defensive stocks) seem like a good idea in any climate and regardless of what the investing pros are doing (or not doing) at any given time.

Volatility and AI jitters are back. But don’t hit the panic button yet

Is the AI uprising the real deal or a bubble? It’s probably something in between, but only time will tell how markets ultimately react. Either way, there’s no denying that AI has revolutionary potential. For now, it’s just the timing of the benefits (productivity gains and automation in the labour market) that is a giant question mark.

Personally, I think there’s no sense in overpaying for AI exposure and would rather look to some of the names that might become long-term beneficiaries of AI. I believe AI will, in due time, impact nearly every sector, particularly once it becomes more adept at decision-making.

Whether we’re talking about decisions in the supply chain or investments in future growth, AI is a big deal that the average investor (by means of the S&P 500) is already very much invested in. The big question is whether it makes sense to be overweight in the theme, or if it’s fine to stick with some of the names that aren’t exactly booming in the here and now.

I wish I could buy Shopify at a lower price

At this juncture, I’m just waiting for Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock to come in a bit. The e-commerce and fintech titan has been firing on all cylinders with an AI growth strategy that might be underrated long term. Arguably, Shopify is one of Canada’s best public AI plays, especially if ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity AI do become the way we all shop in the future. For now, it’s uncharted ground and the valuation, in my opinion, doesn’t suggest a bargain to be had quite yet. That could change in a matter of weeks.

Even if chatbots aren’t the way of digital commerce in the future, I see Shopify as a winner either way. But in the meantime, I’ll be watching this latest drawdown closely in case shares dip to $180 again, an area where I’d be personally tempted to get in. For now, I’m not rushing to buy quite yet.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

TSX on Fire: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two of the best Canadian growth stocks the TSX has to offer, and why these momentum plays…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Quietly Outperforming the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tecsys and Kinaxis are quietly outperforming the TSX with sticky, recurring supply-chain software and steady revenue and margin growth.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

Why Dye & Durham Is a Stock Canadian Investors Should Avoid  

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock has lost more than 80% of its value this year. Canadian investors have a good reason…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Champion Is What Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a TFSA stock that pays and keeps growing? Enghouse combines rising dividends, a debt-free balance sheet, and sticky software…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks that have exposure to strong secular trends, such as Blackberry, have the potential for outsized returns.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

They’re Down More Than 23% This Year, So Are These Stocks a Bargain — or Buyer Beware?

| Kay Ng

Both stocks appear to be cheap, but Constellation Software seems to be the better buy based on its track record…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

Canada’s AI Gold Rush Is Here — and These Companies Are at the Forefront 

| aditiganguly

The country isn't sitting on the sidelines anymore.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enghouse could be Canada’s next tech unicorn. It offers debt-free, acquisition-driven software compounding cash flow while paying a hefty dividend.

Read more »