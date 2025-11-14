Member Login
TFSA Wealth Plan: This Single Canadian Stock Could Make Millionaires

Badger Infrastructure is a dominant hydro-vac provider with steady cash flow and modest dividends, a TFSA-friendly compounder for patient investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Badger dominates hydro-vac excavation, supplying essential services to utilities, construction, and infrastructure with high barriers to entry.
  • Strong free cash flow, low debt, and disciplined reinvestment support rising dividends and durable long-term growth.
  • Trading near 20x forward earnings with a 1% yield, it offers TFSA compounding potential from income plus capital appreciation.

It’s true. One great Canadian stock can create a million-dollar success in a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA). That’s even more true because it has the power to compound steadily over decades through growing earnings and reinvesting dividends. The secret isn’t finding a flashy stock that doubles overnight, but choosing a quality business with durable demand, pricing power, and a history of consistent dividend growth, then letting time do the work. The combination of patience, quality, and reinvestment rather than timing or speculation is what transforms one Canadian stock into a million-dollar TFSA success story. So let’s look at one that deserves a place on your watchlist.

BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) might not be a household name, but it’s exactly the kind of quiet, durable business that can build a million-dollar success inside a TFSA over time. The Canadian stock dominates the hydro-vac excavation industry in North America, a niche market that plays a crucial role in modern infrastructure.

Hydro-vac technology uses pressurized water and vacuum systems to safely expose underground utilities without causing damage. This is a must-have service for construction, utilities, and energy projects. That makes Badger a picks-and-shovels play on some of the biggest growth themes in North America: infrastructure renewal, utility upgrades, and urban expansion. Badger’s work is essential, recurring, and growing more necessary every year, giving it the consistency and cash flow power that long-term TFSA investors dream about.

A dominant player

What makes Badger so attractive is its market dominance and scalability. It operates one of the largest fleets of hydro-vac trucks on the continent, and its reputation for safety, reliability, and efficiency has built deep relationships with municipalities and major industrial clients. Because the cost of entry is high for both in capital investment and technical expertise, few competitors can match its scale or reach. This gives Badger pricing power and recurring revenue, particularly through long-term maintenance contracts and public infrastructure projects.

Financially, Badger has shown the kind of steady, disciplined growth that compounds wealth over time. The Canadian stock generates strong free cash flow, maintains low debt, and has a history of reinvesting smartly into its fleet and technology rather than chasing risky expansion. That balance between growth and prudence is key for long-term investors. It means Badger can weather downturns while positioning for the next wave of infrastructure spending. The dividend adds another layer of value. While the yield sits around 1%, the Canadian stock has steadily increased its payout, supported by rising cash flow. Over time, reinvested dividends inside a TFSA can snowball, especially when paired with steady share-price appreciation.

More to come

Badger’s long-term growth runway is enormous. Governments across Canada and the U.S. are rolling out multi-decade infrastructure programs worth hundreds of billions of dollars to replace aging pipelines, power lines, and public utilities. At the same time, private companies are upgrading facilities to meet new safety and environmental standards. Badger’s expertise sits at the intersection of both trends. Its hydro-vac technology is also gaining traction internationally, and management’s expansion strategy into new regions is measured and efficient, focusing on maximizing utilization rather than chasing market share at any cost.

And yet, Badger looks valuable at today’s numbers. It trades at just 20 times forward earnings and a low 2.3 times sales. Meanwhile, you can grab that 1% dividend to earn income while the Canadian stock continues to grow. Here’s what just $7,000 could bring in today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BDGI$72.0497$0.75$72.75Quarterly$6,987.88

Bottom line

For TFSA investors, Badger offers what truly creates million-dollar wealth: steady compounding from a business built to last. It’s essential, capital-efficient, and run with long-term discipline. It relies on the hard, unglamorous work that keeps cities running and power flowing. Over 20 years, that kind of reliability and reinvested dividend growth can quietly transform a small TFSA contribution into serious wealth. In short, Badger Infrastructure Solutions is one of Canada’s most overlooked wealth-building machines. This is the kind of Canadian stock you buy, tuck away, and watch compound into something extraordinary.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

