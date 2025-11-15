TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Buy and Hold for Life

Do you want a TFSA that grows tax-free forever? Power Corp and North West Company are two buy-and-hold dividend stocks built for that.

Finding Canadian stocks to hold for life in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the smartest wealth-building moves you can make. It combines the power of compounding with the advantage of tax-free growth. When you buy high-quality dividend stocks with strong balance sheets, reliable dividends, and steady long-term growth, every dollar you earn in dividends and capital gains stays yours in a TFSA. You don’t pay a cent in tax, no matter how much your investments grow or how long you hold them.

Over time, that makes a huge difference. Reinvested dividends compound faster, and your portfolio builds momentum without being eroded by annual taxes. Holding forever also lets you ride out market dips, benefit from decades of dividend increases, and turn your TFSA into a personal income engine that pays you for life — all completely tax-free.

POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is one of those rare stocks that fits perfectly into a “buy-and-hold-for-life” TFSA strategy. Power Corp is a financial holding giant that owns controlling stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and a range of other financial services and fintech investments.

The dividend stock has quietly been modernizing. Management has been reducing debt, simplifying its structure, and focusing on high-growth areas like digital wealth platforms and sustainable investing through its Sagard and Power Sustainable divisions. It’s not just a stodgy holding company anymore; it’s positioning itself to benefit from the next generation of financial growth — all while maintaining the steady backbone of its insurance and asset management operations.

Valuation also adds to its appeal. Power Corp consistently trades at a discount to the sum of its parts, so investors effectively buy its assets for less than their combined market value. In fact, right now it trades at just 16 times earnings, offering great value. Yet what makes Power Corp so appealing for a TFSA is its combination of reliable dividends and long-term compounding potential. The company’s dividend yield sits around 3.6%, with a long history of maintaining and gradually increasing payouts.

NWC

North West Company (TSX:NWC) is a classic example of a “buy-and-hold-for-life” stock. It delivers the incredible value of one thing: consistency. NWC operates grocery and general merchandise stores in remote northern communities across Canada, Alaska, and parts of the Caribbean. These are communities that depend on NWC for essentials like food, fuel, and household goods. That essential nature makes NWC’s revenue stream remarkably stable, even when the broader economy slows.

NWC’s financial discipline also makes it a dividend stock you can hold for life. The company runs a lean operation with prudent cost management and a strong balance sheet, allowing it to weather inflation, freight challenges, and fluctuating commodity prices. With high barriers to entry and limited competition in most of its territories, NWC enjoys pricing power and customer loyalty that protect its margins. Looking forward, NWC still has room to grow. The dividend stock continues to expand its logistics capabilities, improve efficiency in its supply chain, and explore growth in new markets.

What makes NWC stand out for lifelong holding is its combination of steady dividends and durable business fundamentals. The dividend stock has paid dividends for decades and consistently increases them over time, supported by healthy free cash flow. The current yield of around 3.5% offers a strong income base, and inside a TFSA, that dividend becomes entirely tax-free.

Bottom line

For investors who want their TFSA to quietly grow into a reliable source of income, NWC and POW’s dividend consistency is a powerful advantage. In fact, here is what $7,000 invested in each stock could bring in now through dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT POW $68.53 102 $2.45 $249.90 Quarterly $6,986.06 NWC $47.23 148 $1.64 $242.72 Quarterly $6,990.04

Together, these are solid dividend stocks offering massive gains. Whether you’re looking for growth in essential sectors or a solid dividend, both stocks are true buy-and-hold stocks on the TSX today.