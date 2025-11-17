Member Login
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 17

After a volatile week, the TSX could open cautiously today as investors await Canada’s latest inflation data for policy clues.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • The TSX rebounded slightly on Friday, gaining 73 points after early losses, with strength in consumer staples, energy, and tech stocks lifting the index.
  • Superior Plus shares plunged over 21% due to a reduced EBITDA forecast, despite progress in transformation initiatives.
  • Mixed commodity prices may lead to a cautious TSX opening today, as investors focus on Canada's consumer inflation report and macroeconomic signals.

A day after posting their biggest single-day decline in over six months, Canadian stocks staged a minor rebound on Friday as investors digested central bank commentary and cautiously stepped back into the market ahead of key economic data. Despite falling by over 400 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session up 73 points, or 0.2%, at 30,326.

Although weaker gold prices pressured mining stocks, renewed buying in many other key sectors, including consumer staples, energy, and technology, helped lift the broader market into positive territory.

With this, the TSX benchmark ended the week with a 1.4% gain, snapping a two-week losing streak and closing out one of its most volatile five-day stretches in recent months.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica, Bombardier, South Bow, and Athabasca Oil were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 4.5%.

In contrast, Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) was the day’s worst-performing TSX stock, with its shares tanking by more than 21% to $6.29 apiece. This sharp decline in SPB stock came after the company slashed its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization growth forecast from 8% to just 2%, citing lower propane volumes, pricing challenges in its Certarus business, and unexpected one-time costs tied to new delivery technology.

While Superior Plus highlighted progress in its transformation initiatives, the weak third-quarter earnings and cautious outlook triggered a strong negative reaction from investors. On a year-to-date basis, SPB stock is now down nearly 2%.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, Curaleaf, and Cameco were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each falling by at least 7%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Barrick Mining, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were mixed in early trading on Monday, with crude oil prices extending their recent rebound, but gold and copper continued to trend lower. This uneven setup may contribute to a choppy opening for the resource-heavy TSX today.

Canada’s latest consumer inflation report will be on investors’ radar this morning, which could influence expectations for the Bank of Canada’s next policy decision.

As the third-quarter earnings season for TSX-listed companies largely comes to an end, investors are likely to shift their attention to macroeconomic indicators and central bank signals for near-term direction.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Enbridge, Superior Plus, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

