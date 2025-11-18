Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top Canadian REITs for Monthly Income in 2025

3 Top Canadian REITs for Monthly Income in 2025

Canadian REITs are a passive way to earn rent-like monthly income without the hassle to manage properties. Here are some top ideas going into 2026.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN), Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), and CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN) are some of the top Canadian REITs for hands‑free monthly income, yielding roughly 5.1%, 4.4%, and 3.9%, respectively.
  • Choice Properties offers defensive, Loblaw‑anchored stability and development upside; Granite delivers industrial growth with a long record of distribution increases and upside potential; CAPREIT is a discounted, contrarian residential play with strong occupancy despite rent‑control headwinds.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than CAPREIT

For many Canadians, the idea of earning monthly rental income is appealing — until the realities set in. Tenants, maintenance, financing stress, and unpredictable vacancies can turn a “passive” investment into a second job. 

Fortunately, there’s an easier way to turn rent into reliable cheques: real estate investment trusts (REITs). These publicly traded companies let investors earn monthly income from diversified property portfolios without ever fixing a leaky faucet.

As we head into 2026, a few Canadian REITs stand out for their stability, yield, and long-term income potential. Here are three of the most compelling options.

Choice Properties REIT: Stability you can cash in on

Among the three REITs highlighted, Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) has been the clear winner in 2025, rising 12% despite market volatility. 

The secret to its resilience lies in its distinctly defensive portfolio: 83% of its properties serve necessity-based retail, anchored by its strategic partnership with Loblaw

As Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chain, Loblaw alone accounts for nearly 58% of Choice Properties’s revenue, providing a foundation of dependable cash flow that few REITs can match.

Choice operates over 700 properties, diversified across retail, industrial, and mixed-use spaces. Whether measured by property count, square footage, or fair value, retail and industrial assets dominate the portfolio — precisely the sectors that tend to perform well in uncertain markets.

With an impressive 98% occupancy rate, Choice Properties demonstrates consistent tenant demand. Units currently yield about 5.1%, supported by a robust weighted average lease term of 5.9 years, which helps lock in stable revenue. 

Investors also benefit from growth potential, with 68.1 million square feet currently in operation and a substantial 18-million-square-foot development pipeline that can drive future cash flow.

Granite REIT: Industrial powerhouse with growing payouts

In second place, but not far behind in performance, is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) — an industrial REIT that has gained more than 10% year to date. Granite REIT owns 134 income-producing properties along with six development projects, maintaining a strong 97.1% committed occupancy rate.

What sets Granite apart is its income growth record. The REIT has increased its cash distribution for approximately 15 consecutive years, a rare achievement in the Canadian REIT space. Its five-year distribution growth rate sits at 3.4%, reflecting disciplined management and reliable tenant demand across its e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing properties.

Granite REIT units trade near $77, offering a 4.4% yield. Analysts see the units as undervalued, with a consensus price target that suggests an 18% discount — translating to roughly 22% upside potential for patient income investors.

CAPREIT: A contrarian opportunity in residential housing?

The laggard of the group has been Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), down roughly 8% year to date. The underperformance largely stems from Ontario’s rent-control environment, which impacts about 41% of its portfolio and has kept growth muted compared to other residential markets.

Yet beneath the headline softness, CAPREIT’s operations remain resilient. Year to date, its Canadian residential portfolio maintained a strong 97.8% occupancy rate, while average monthly rents rose 4.4% to $1,709 by the end of the third quarter. Management also appears confident in the REIT’s long-term value: it repurchased $200 million worth of units at an average price of $43.

With units trading around $39 and yielding 3.9%, analysts see a 19% discount to fair value — implying 23% upside for investors willing to embrace a contrarian residential play in 2025.

Investor takeaway

Canadian investors seeking hands-free monthly income can turn to REITs as a passive alternative to managing rental properties. 

Going into 2026, three names stand out, offering resilience and yield: 

  • Choice Properties REIT, buoyed by necessity-based retail and a strong partnership with Loblaw; 
  • Granite REIT, an industrial powerhouse with a long track record of distribution growth; and 
  • CAPREIT, a residential REIT facing short-term pressure but offering attractive value and long-term upside. 

Together, they represent some of the most reliable ways to turn rent into steady monthly cheques without the headaches of being a landlord.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

3 No Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Discover the investment potential of oil stocks amid changing global dynamics. Get insights on Canadian stocks for steady returns.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian Investors have great options to consider for their TFSAs. Here’s a trio of options to buy now and hold…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Buy and Hold Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Atco combines regulated utilities, essential infrastructure, and conservative management into a low-drama, buy-and-hold stock built for steady compounding.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Tier TSX Stock Down 3.7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien’s pullback could be a rare chance to buy a world-class fertilizer business with steady cash flow, a rising dividend,…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in November

| Kay Ng

Looking to invest in November? These two names could deliver strong returns over the next three to five years!

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Per Month to Create $286 in Passive Income in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Discover opportunities for passive income in 2026 with Telus Corporation as a key investment in the evolving market.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Dividend Stocks

These Days, I’d Much Rather Buy Value Stocks Over Growth as AI Fears Mount

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock has momentum, value and a great dividend, making it a great fit for investors looking for…

Read more »