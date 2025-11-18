3 Top Canadian REITs for Monthly Income in 2025

Canadian REITs are a passive way to earn rent-like monthly income without the hassle to manage properties. Here are some top ideas going into 2026.

For many Canadians, the idea of earning monthly rental income is appealing — until the realities set in. Tenants, maintenance, financing stress, and unpredictable vacancies can turn a “passive” investment into a second job.

Fortunately, there’s an easier way to turn rent into reliable cheques: real estate investment trusts (REITs). These publicly traded companies let investors earn monthly income from diversified property portfolios without ever fixing a leaky faucet.

As we head into 2026, a few Canadian REITs stand out for their stability, yield, and long-term income potential. Here are three of the most compelling options.

Choice Properties REIT: Stability you can cash in on

Among the three REITs highlighted, Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) has been the clear winner in 2025, rising 12% despite market volatility.

The secret to its resilience lies in its distinctly defensive portfolio: 83% of its properties serve necessity-based retail, anchored by its strategic partnership with Loblaw.

As Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chain, Loblaw alone accounts for nearly 58% of Choice Properties’s revenue, providing a foundation of dependable cash flow that few REITs can match.

Choice operates over 700 properties, diversified across retail, industrial, and mixed-use spaces. Whether measured by property count, square footage, or fair value, retail and industrial assets dominate the portfolio — precisely the sectors that tend to perform well in uncertain markets.

With an impressive 98% occupancy rate, Choice Properties demonstrates consistent tenant demand. Units currently yield about 5.1%, supported by a robust weighted average lease term of 5.9 years, which helps lock in stable revenue.

Investors also benefit from growth potential, with 68.1 million square feet currently in operation and a substantial 18-million-square-foot development pipeline that can drive future cash flow.

Granite REIT: Industrial powerhouse with growing payouts

In second place, but not far behind in performance, is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) — an industrial REIT that has gained more than 10% year to date. Granite REIT owns 134 income-producing properties along with six development projects, maintaining a strong 97.1% committed occupancy rate.

What sets Granite apart is its income growth record. The REIT has increased its cash distribution for approximately 15 consecutive years, a rare achievement in the Canadian REIT space. Its five-year distribution growth rate sits at 3.4%, reflecting disciplined management and reliable tenant demand across its e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing properties.

Granite REIT units trade near $77, offering a 4.4% yield. Analysts see the units as undervalued, with a consensus price target that suggests an 18% discount — translating to roughly 22% upside potential for patient income investors.

CAPREIT: A contrarian opportunity in residential housing?

The laggard of the group has been Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), down roughly 8% year to date. The underperformance largely stems from Ontario’s rent-control environment, which impacts about 41% of its portfolio and has kept growth muted compared to other residential markets.

Yet beneath the headline softness, CAPREIT’s operations remain resilient. Year to date, its Canadian residential portfolio maintained a strong 97.8% occupancy rate, while average monthly rents rose 4.4% to $1,709 by the end of the third quarter. Management also appears confident in the REIT’s long-term value: it repurchased $200 million worth of units at an average price of $43.

With units trading around $39 and yielding 3.9%, analysts see a 19% discount to fair value — implying 23% upside for investors willing to embrace a contrarian residential play in 2025.

Investor takeaway

Canadian investors seeking hands-free monthly income can turn to REITs as a passive alternative to managing rental properties.

Going into 2026, three names stand out, offering resilience and yield:

Choice Properties REIT, buoyed by necessity-based retail and a strong partnership with Loblaw;

Granite REIT, an industrial powerhouse with a long track record of distribution growth; and

CAPREIT, a residential REIT facing short-term pressure but offering attractive value and long-term upside.

Together, they represent some of the most reliable ways to turn rent into steady monthly cheques without the headaches of being a landlord.