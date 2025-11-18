Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: The Best $7,000 TFSA Approach

Starting a $7,000 TFSA? Cargojet (TSX:CJT) offers steady, long-term growth through essential overnight air-freight contracts, making it a smart, low-maintenance TFSA pick.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA grows wealth tax-free, so consistent contributions and patience compound gains without tax drag.
  • Cargojet dominates Canada's overnight air-freight, giving stable revenue from long-term contracts with Amazon and major carriers.
  • CJT balances growth and discipline—fleet upgrades and margin expansion without reckless debt make it TFSA-friendly.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best wealth-building tools Canadians have for creating lasting wealth. Every dollar you earn inside it grows completely tax-free for life. Over time, this creates an enormous advantage compared to regular taxable accounts. Consistent contributions and patience turn even modest investments into meaningful wealth, simply by letting your money grow without friction, penalties, or tax drag.

Getting started

Starting a $7,000 TFSA as a Canadian investor is all about setting up a foundation that grows steadily, compounds tax-free, and stays resilient through every market cycle. The best approach is to think long term from day one. Focus on quality over excitement and building a simple structure that you can stick with for years. Know your risk tolerance and make the smartest move by choosing investments that balance growth with stability.

The other key part of the best approach is focusing on contribution habits. A $7,000 TFSA grows much faster when you top it up every year rather than making one-off deposits. Automation helps. Setting a small monthly or quarterly transfer makes the habit easy to maintain. Avoid trying to time the market. Instead, buy consistently and let dollar-cost averaging work in your favour.

Consider Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is one of the strongest and most overlooked options for Canadians starting a $7,000 TFSA. It gives new investors something incredibly valuable: a long-term growth engine built on stability, essential demand, and an economic moat that is almost impossible for competitors to crack. Cargojet delivers by dominating Canada’s overnight air freight network, a business that keeps running regardless of economic cycles. That kind of backbone role in the supply chain gives it dependable revenue, making it a perfect anchor for a TFSA just getting off the ground.

What really makes CJT stand out for a starter TFSA is its long-term growth potential tied directly to e-commerce. Even after the pandemic surge tapered off, online shopping levels remain far above where they were in 2019. That demand is not going backward. With long-term contracts in place with giants like Amazon, UPS, Canada Post, and Purolator, Cargojet has built cash flow that recurs year after year.

CJT is also one of the rare TSX industrial stocks that combines growth with quality. The Canadian stock consistently expands its margins, invests in fleet upgrades, and enters new international routes in a financially disciplined way. It doesn’t take on reckless levels of debt, it doesn’t chase risky acquisitions, and it doesn’t burn cash on fast expansion. Instead, Cargojet grows the way a TFSA demands: steadily, sustainably, and profitably. 

Bottom line

For new TFSA investors, simplicity matters, and Cargojet offers exactly that. It’s a business you can understand, a Canadian stock with a proven track record, and an industry leader with a competitive advantage that’s not going anywhere. Over time, you don’t need to constantly monitor it or worry about short-term market noise. It just keeps doing what it does best: moving goods and generating reliable cash flow. And with a dividend taken into consideration, here’s how much that $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CJT$73.1595$1.40$133.00Quarterly$6,949.25

With a $7,000 TFSA, you want every dollar working in an asset that grows with the economy and the future of commerce, not one that depends on unpredictable cycles. Cargojet fits that role perfectly, making it one of the best single-stock choices for new TFSA investors looking to build long-term, tax-free wealth.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

