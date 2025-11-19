Member Login
Home » Investing » Think Interest Rates Will Head Lower? Now’s the Time to Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks

Think Interest Rates Will Head Lower? Now’s the Time to Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks

Let’s dive into two unique interest rate sensitive stocks, and why both could have big upside if central banks continue to cut rates into 2026.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Central banks globally, including the Bank of Canada, are aggressively cutting interest rates to support jobs and financial stability, with Canada's current overnight rate at 2.25%.
  • Investors might consider interest rate-sensitive stocks like Killam Apartment REIT for stable dividends and Shopify for potential growth due to lower rate environments.

Interest rates have been on the decline in recent quarters, with most central banks around the world cutting rates in a bid to shore up their jobs markets and ensure financial stability. The Bank of Canada has been among the most staunch interest rate cutters of the group, with a current overnight rate of 2.25%, a far cry from the top end of the range in the U.S. right now (at 4%).

One would think that these meaningfully lower rates would have stimulated the Canadian economy to a large extent. By some measures, they have, with housing demand remaining strong and the jobs market not weakening as fast as it otherwise may have.

But for those who are gloomy about economic prospects in the years ahead and who expect more cuts, there are ways to play this shifting policy.

Here are two of the top Canadian stocks I think are the interest rate-sensitive bets investors may want to consider right now.

Killam Apartment REIT

Residential real estate is among the most interest rate-sensitive asset classes out there. That’s simply because those looking to buy a property will be locked into a long-term mortgage. Whether that’s an individual or a real estate investment trust (REIT) like Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN), interest rates matter a significant deal.

Killam’s stock chart above doesn’t show the kind of growth investors may have expected, considering this environment we find ourselves in. And to some extent that makes sense – interest rate cuts typically take place when the economy is weak, and that’s not good for housing-related stocks.

That said, it’s also generally true that coming out of some sort of significant real estate pullback is where most of the gains can be had for long-term investors. And for those looking to capture a current dividend yield of 4.4% (which could go higher if this stock drops further from here), there’s a lot to like about the relative passive income/yield advantage this stock provides compared to bonds, which have yields that are declining.

In this environment, I think going against the grain in a sector like residential real estate can make sense. Though it’s worth pointing out that investors who choose to do so should have a long investing time horizon. That’s because these cycles can last a while. So, strap in for some volatility and reap the gains down the road.

Shopify

On the other end of the spectrum, growth stocks like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) can benefit in an outsized way from interest rates coming down.

Much of this has to do with how longer-duration growth stocks are valued relative to the rest of the market. Most discounted cash flow models (what analysts use to determine the value of a company today) require a key input – the risk-free rate. This is typically the U.S. 10-Year Treasury, but can be an assortment of longer-duration bonds. In Canada, it’s mostly the 5-year government bond rate.

With interest rates coming down, companies that will likely see a greater percentage of their future cash flows coming in five years or further into the future could be valued much more dearly in such an environment.

So, those who are bullish not only on Shopify’s long-term growth prospects, but also the potential for valuation models to shift in this company’s favour, may want to consider adding to existing positions or taking new ones on.

This is a riskier strategy, but one that appears to be playing out for now in a broad way.

More on Investing

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These two stocks look like world-class winners but are being overlooked by dividend investors who may be focused on other…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank’s recovery this year has been impressive, but is it enough to call it a long-term winner for 2026…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

It’s Near 52-Week Lows, So Is This Stock a Bargain or Buyer Beware?

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) shares are selling off pretty quickly, but the dividend looks too big and too good to pass up!

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 3.5% and significant upside potential over the…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

My No. 1 Stock for Canadian Investors in 2026 and Beyond

| Chris MacDonald

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is, hands-down, the best opportunity in the market right now for long-term investors, in my humble opinion.

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Investing

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Here are a few TFSA stocks that have delivered substantial long-term returns and one stock that could deliver great returns…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on the TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the most popular TSX stocks today. Is it time to own them?

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

TSX on Fire: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two red-hot TSX stocks are showing no signs of cooling off anytime soon.

Read more »