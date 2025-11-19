Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT is yielding 6.9% as it benefits from a relatively low-risk business model.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Strong defensive fundamentals: Northwest benefits from Canada's aging population with essential healthcare real estate featuring 13.4-year average lease terms, 96.9% occupancy, 85% rent indexation, and 90% lease retention rates, providing stable and predictable cash flows.
  • • Recovery story with improving metrics: After cutting its dividend due to high leverage during rising rates, the REIT is now strengthening through asset dispositions and business simplification, with adjusted funds from operations up 16% and payout ratio improving from 99% to 85%.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

A real estate investment trust, or REIT, is an asset that allows investors to invest in the real estate sector. It has a low correlation with other investment assets, while providing consistent dividend income and cash flows. Canadian REIT Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is one of the best in my view.

Here’s why you should consider it for your portfolio.

Strong long-term fundamentals for this REIT

The Canadian healthcare sector is experiencing positive fundamentals at this time. An aging population, a growing population, and innovations in healthcare all support the need for high-quality real-estate assets. Northwest’s properties include hospitals, outpatient and ambulatory care centres, medical office buildings, specialty clinics, and more.

The need for Northwest’s real estate assets is clear. These are essential assets that support the core basic needs of a population – health. As such, Northwest’s assets have certain characteristics that reflect this.

Most importantly, these assets are characterized by long leases and they’re very sticky. The average weighted-average lease expiry is currently 13.4 years, its occupancy rate is at 96.9%, and almost 85% of the leases are subject to rent indexation. Also, in the REIT’s latest quarter, they saw a 90% retention ratio on expiring leases.

So all of that really highlights the stability and reliability of Northwest’s assets. And it highlights why I think that this Canadian REIT is one of the best.

Learning from mistakes

There are a couple of reasons why I think that many individual investors are not really aware of or open to investing in this Canadian REIT. The high-level reason for this could be that REITs are generally smaller cap investments, and are not as well-covered and researched. Beyond this, we can look to Northwest Healthcare’s own missteps to understand why investors might shy away from it.

As you might know, Northwest got into a big heap of trouble a couple of years ago. Rising interest rates collided with Northwest’s heavily indebted balance sheet. This left Northwest with nowhere to turn. Its only option was to cut its dividend. A death blow that can take years to recover from.

But today, Northwest is doing just that – recovering. The REIT is refocusing and simplifying its business. Dispositions are bringing in some much-needed cash flows. In turn, Northwest’s leverage and payout ratio are falling.

In the REIT’s latest quarter, its adjusted funds from operations increased 16% to $0.11 per share. This puts its payout ratio at 85%, compared to 99% in the same period last year.

Looking ahead

As an investor who owns Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, I feel confident in the long-term outlook. The fact that it’s simplifying its business is a good thing. The fact that it’s concentrating on the North American market is also a good thing. And of course, the fact that this has allowed the REIT to strengthen its financial metrics is the best of the good things.

Today, this Canadian REIT is marching forward in a way that is enabling it to fully benefit from a business environment which is relatively low risk and predictable. As an investor, I like this risk profile. And I’m comfortable including Northwest Healthcare REIT in my dividend portfolio.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Top TSX Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here's a look at a trio of TFSA picks for passive income that can last a lifetime.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Adam Othman

After increasing its dividends annually for over a quarter of a century, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) might still be an excellent…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? BNS Stock Can Turn It Into a Passive-Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to build a passive-income stream? If you’re starting with a $1,000 pool, Scotiabank can be the anchor for your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $7,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As volatility keeps investors cautious, these two Canadian stocks remain solid options for putting $7,000 to work with confidence.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These two stocks look like world-class winners but are being overlooked by dividend investors who may be focused on other…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 3.5% and significant upside potential over the…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on the TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the most popular TSX stocks today. Is it time to own them?

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what’s driving renewed interest in this 6.8% yield, monthly-paying dividend stock built on essential healthcare real estate.

Read more »