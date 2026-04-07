3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Power Your Income Stream in 2026

These high-yield dividend stocks have sustainable payouts and are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions over time.

These Canadian companies generate reliable cash and are well-positioned to sustain and increase their future payouts.

SmartCentres REIT, BCE, and Whitecap Resources stand out as top TSX stocks offering high yields supported by stable operations.

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks with sustainable payouts can power our income stream.

High-yield dividend stocks are an attractive investment to power your income stream. However, focusing solely on high yields is risky. A more prudent approach is to look for TSX stocks with attractive dividend yields and sustainable payout ratios.

In addition to high yield and payout sustainability, investors should consider companies with solid fundamentals and a proven history of dividend payments. Businesses that consistently generate solid cash flows and maintain disciplined capital allocation are better positioned to sustain and grow their dividends over time. A long track record of reliable distributions also signals management’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Equally important is the company’s ability to deliver profitable growth. Firms that continue to expand revenue and earnings are more likely to maintain steady payouts while also increasing dividends in the future.

Against this background, here are three high-yield dividend stocks to power your income stream in 2026.

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High-yield dividend stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out as a dependable high-yield dividend investment for income investors. The REIT distributes $0.154 per unit each month, equivalent to an annual yield of about 6.8%. Its high yield, long record of consistent payouts, and stable operations make it a reliable source of recurring income.

The REIT’s future distributions appear well supported by the high-quality real estate portfolio, which continues to deliver solid net operating income. Its properties occupy prime retail locations, sustaining strong leasing demand and healthy renewal rates that help maintain predictable rental revenue and stable cash flow.

SmartCentres’ retail portfolio continues to attract steady customer traffic, supporting tenant sales and overall leasing activity. By the end of 2025, occupancy stood at 98.6%, while rent collection exceeded 99% of revenue. Lease renewals, excluding anchor tenants, generated rental rate growth of 8.4%, highlighting resilient demand within its retail-focused portfolio.

Looking ahead, steady demand for its retail properties, a solid mixed-use development pipeline, and large land holdings position SmartCentres REIT to sustain its payouts.

High-yield dividend stock #2: BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is another high-yield dividend stock to power your income. Canada’s communications and media services giant has historically rewarded shareholders with consistent dividend increases. However, facing intensifying competition, regulatory pressures, and rising operating expenses, BCE reduced its annualized dividend last year from $3.99 to $1.75 per share.

While the dividend was reduced, the move strengthened BCE’s financial position and enhanced its ability to sustain its future payouts. By lowering the dividend, BCE has redirected capital toward debt reduction, strengthening its balance sheet, and preserving a greater share of internally generated cash flow.

Management now aims to maintain a dividend payout ratio between 40% and 55% of free cash flow, a range more sustainable over the long term. Even after the cut, BCE stock still offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.2%.

BCE’s diversified operations also support its long-term outlook. The company generates revenue from wireless services, fibre broadband infrastructure, enterprise technology solutions, and media assets. Its diversified revenue and ongoing efforts to improve margins and customer retention are expected to support steady free cash flow growth and maintain dependable dividend payments.

High-yield dividend stock #3: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another cash-generating stock to add to a TFSA portfolio. The energy company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding about 4.8% based on the April 6 closing price of $15.19.

Whitecap has a long history of returning capital to shareholders. Between January 2013 and December 2025, the energy company distributed approximately $3 billion in dividends. Its payouts reflect its ability to generate reliable cash flow even during periods of volatility in global commodity prices.

Its dividend payments are supported by a diversified portfolio of energy assets, manageable debt levels, and a significant inventory of drilling opportunities. Further, Whitecap’s acquisition of Veren strengthened its growth prospects. The deal expanded its asset base and operating footprint. Greater scale improves market access and solidifies Whitecap’s competitive position, supporting future production, cash flow growth, and dividend payments in the years ahead.