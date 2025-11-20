Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock You’ll Probably Kick Yourself for Not Owning a Decade From Now

1 Canadian Stock You’ll Probably Kick Yourself for Not Owning a Decade From Now

Let’s dive into why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) could be one of the best long-term holdings for investors looking to put capital to work today.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) offers a compelling investment opportunity with its solid balance sheet and 3.7% dividend yield, remaining attractively priced amidst steady growth.
  • The company is well-positioned to capture market share in the trade-down economy, providing a defensive investment choice amidst economic uncertainties.

Finding unique buying opportunities in any market is what we’re all after. There are plenty of overlooked companies, or ones which have been beaten down for one reason or another, that some investors may rightly think are worth buying for the long term.

Of course, buying any stock when it’s down or the trends aren’t pointing in the right direction is a difficult task. There will always be some amount of doubt in the back of investors’ minds, as the market twists and turns.

But those companies with rock-solid balance sheets and consistent cash flow growth should outperform those with less-clear profitability outlooks over the long term. Here’s one top Canadian stock I think investors will kick themselves for not owning a decade from now.

Restaurant Brands

In the world of fast food giants, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a company I’d argue ought to be a top choice in this current market environment.

Unlike other U.S.-focused peers that have surged of late as the trade-down narrative picks up steam, Restaurant Brands hasn’t seen the same sort of price appreciation as of late. What that has meant is that investors looking to pick up shares of the Tim Horton’s and Burger King parent can do so at roughly the same levels as mid-2023.

Despite two years of very reasonable growth and plenty of capital being returned to investors, I’d say that’s a good deal. And considering the company’s past dividend increases, that means investors now have the opportunity to pick up shares of this dividend stock providing a 3.7% dividend yield.

This yield, in combination with strong expected future growth, should lead to double-digit annual total returns over the long haul. That’s my base case at least, in my own personal model.

Why is now the right time to step in?

In my view, market forces are starting to favor investors who are willing to take more of a defensive approach in this market.

We’re all uncertain as to where monetary and fiscal policies will be headed from here. On the one hand, inflation remains a concern around the world. On the other hand, there are questions around slowing job growth and whether the recessionary headwinds we’re seeing start to materialize will manifest into something worse down the line.

On that front, consumers (even higher-income consumers) do appear to be trading down. For those looking for exposure to companies with the ability to capture greater market share in such a trade-down environment, I’d argue that lower-cost providers of dining experiences (such as Restaurant Brands) are a great place to start.

This is a company with a solid balance sheet, a very reasonable dividend yield, and a long-term capital return profile that outpaces many other consumer discretionary stocks.

To me, Restaurant Brands is a screaming buy right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

3 Reasons Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Under-the Radar Growth Stock Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

This company looks poised to surge from here, after recently being cut in half from its peak. Here's why I…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Investing

2 Discounted TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Rebound in 2026

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks are trading at discounted prices.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Find out how the stock market has shifted in 2025 and which dividend stocks are leading amidst changing economic conditions.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Robin Brown

The RRSP should be part of your long-term retirement planning.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This ETF is a Cheap Way to Gain Exposure to NVIDIA and the Top Chipmakers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s first semiconductor ETF is a cheap option to gain exposure to NVIDIA and the AI semiconductor value chain.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two TSX stocks to your holdings if you want to inject substantial long-term growth potential into your…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The momentum in Suncor's stock price has been driven by a relentless focus on value creation. Will 2026 see more…

Read more »

stock chart
Stocks for Beginners

Seize These TSX Stocks Before the Holiday Surge 

| Puja Tayal

The market correction has created a buying opportunity for these holiday season stocks.

Read more »