Member Login
Home » Investing » BCE Stock: Is it a Buy in December 2025?

BCE Stock: Is it a Buy in December 2025?

When markets become uncertain, experienced investors tend to flock toward more reliable blue chip stocks, like this telco.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BCE (TSX:BCE), a ~$30.2B Big‑Three Canadian telco, is down ~16% from its 52‑week high to C$32.37 after cutting its dividend in half to improve its payout ratio.
  • The dividend cut makes distributions more sustainable and, with easing interest‑rate pressure, BCE is pitched as a defensive, long‑term holding for investors who can weather short‑term volatility.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [BCE ] >

We are getting closer and closer to the end of 2025, and the stock market is full of companies in some of the most exciting fields, working on everything from space technology to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Unfortunately, we have been seeing plenty of stock market volatility in the last few weeks. Investing in growth stocks might not be the wisest idea right now.

When markets become uncertain, newer investors typically take their money off the market and flock toward safe-haven assets. However, more experienced investors tend to reposition their portfolios and replace high-risk stocks with those with a reputation for being more reliable investments.

The TSX has no shortage of reliable blue-chip stocks. The Canadian telecom space might not be the flashiest or the most exciting, but the big fish in this industry are well-established giants. Even if market volatility leads to sharp declines in share prices, industry giants typically have the economic moat to emerge stronger on the other side of volatile market conditions.

Today, I will discuss an industry-leading telco stock to help you determine whether it might be a good addition to your holdings as 2025 draws to a close.

BCE

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is a $30.2 billion market capitalization stock. The company provides wireless and internet services across Canada. The telco holds around a third of the total market share in Canada, making it one of the Big Three telcos in the country. However, the stock has not been performing well on the stock market lately.

Earlier in the year, BCE stock announced that it was slashing its dividends in half. The move was designed to lower its payout ratio and improve its financials. Despite the sound logic behind the move, plenty of investors have panicked, and we can see the impact.

As of this writing, BCE stock trades for $32.37 per share. The stock is down by 16.1% from its 52-week high levels. What many considered to be a “safe stock” has seen a sell-off that newer investors might find uncharacteristic of the blue-chip telecom stock.

Why I still like the stock

Being battered and bruised, the stock might not look too attractive to investors, especially after the dividend cut. However, investors losing confidence in the stock is not enough for me to stay away from it.

After the dividend cut, the company’s payout ratio is more sustainable. The dividend is on a solid footing and well-positioned to grow annually at a much higher rate than its historical averages. The Bank of Canada has started decreasing key interest rates. Higher interest rates have put immense pressure on companies over the last two years. Lower interest rates can help the company expand its wireless and fibre infrastructure while keeping costs under control.

Foolish takeaway

I would consider BCE stock a solid holding for any stock market investor’s portfolio due to its reliable dividends and capital gains over the years. The firm is among the top telcos in the country. It has a wide enough economic moat to weather the storm of market downturns. I think it can be a good investment for investors who can ride the wave of short-term uncertainty.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are ideal long-term holdings in a TFSA for investors seeking recurring income streams.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top dividend stocks long-term investors can add to their portfolios right now and sleep…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I think this apartment REIT has a good margin of safety right now, along with attractive monthly income potential.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX tech stocks with leadership positions in specific niches are sound investment options right now for income and growth…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA can generate the tax-free income you want, but the way to achieve is through regular contributions -- the…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $308/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Monthly income, stable tenants, and a solid yield -- this monthly dividend stock offers it all for long-term investors.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $425 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

If you invest $10,000 in this TSX stock today, the dividends alone could bring in roughly $425 over the course…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in November

| Sneha Nahata

The payouts of these energy companies are backed by fundamentally strong businesses that generate steady and growing cash flows.

Read more »