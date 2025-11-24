Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Celestica Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Celestica Stock Be in 5 Years?

Celestica’s pivot into AI hardware, aerospace, and defence could turn a former low-margin manufacturer into a higher-profit “picks-and-shovels” winner.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Celestica is moving from low-margin work to AI data centers, aerospace, and defense, with rising margins, strong backlog, and Q3 revenue up 28%.
  • AI data center build-outs and long-term aerospace and defense contracts could drive multi-year growth with sticky customers and higher profitability.
  • If execution continues, margins could reach high single digits or more, and the market may re-rate the stock higher over the next five years.

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock is in the middle of a major growth transformation. One that could dramatically change its valuation and market position. The tech stock has shifted from low-margin manufacturing to high-growth segments like artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, aerospace, defence, and advanced industrial systems. These are sectors with strong demand and long multi-year contracts.

Its margins are expanding, its backlog remains strong, and recent earnings show accelerating profitability, meaning the business entering the next five years is far stronger than the one from the last five. So, let’s look at what’s been happening and if more growth is on the way.

What happened?

Over the past five years, Celestica stock has undergone a significant transformation. It shifted from a more traditional electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider to a higher-margin player in advanced technology domains. Around 2020-2021, Celestica was still largely exposed to legacy EMS segments that were highly cyclical and margin-pressured, while it grappled with supply-chain disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation. By approximately 2022-2023, Celestica began refocusing its strategy toward growth areas such as cloud/data-centre hardware, network infrastructure, and aerospace/defence systems.

More recently, Celestica stock has seen a leap forward. With the boom in AI, data-centre build-out, and demand for advanced systems, the company reported sharp revenue growth and margin expansion. For example, third-quarter (Q3) 2025 revenue jumped 28% year over year, and the company raised its guidance for full-year 2025 and beyond after results hit the high end of the range.

On the financial front, the stock’s historical data show a dramatic recent rise. Celestica stock is up over 250% in the last year alone, after years of more modest or flat returns. That suggests the market finally began pricing in the company’s strategic pivot and growth potential. Yet does that mean there’s more on the way?

Looking ahead

Celestica stock could look like a very different company in five years, because the business that exists today is already far more advanced, profitable, and strategically positioned than it was even two years ago. One of the biggest forces shaping Celestica stock’s next five years is the explosive build-out of AI data centres. Celestica stock already benefits from major, long-term customer relationships in this space, and as hyper-scalers invest in enormous next-generation data centre capacity, Celestica has the potential to become a “picks-and-shovels” winner in the AI infrastructure boom.

A second major growth engine is aerospace and defence, where Celestica stock has built strong credibility through engineering-heavy contracts and mission-critical manufacturing work. Celestica already supports several major defence companies, and these programs tend to last many years with high switching costs.

Furthermore, looking back, Celestica stock operated around low-single-digit margins typical of EMS firms. But with its pivot into higher-complexity, engineering-heavy programs, adjusted operating margins have been trending steadily upward. If Celestica continues to scale its advanced systems work, margins could realistically settle into the high-single-digit or even low-double-digit range — all while continuing to boast a disciplined balance sheet.

Bottom line

The biggest picture? Celestica stock is transitioning from a company that chased volume to one that delivers high-value, high-complexity, mission-critical systems. If it keeps executing, the Celestica of five years from now could be larger, more profitable, and valued in a completely different league.

More on Tech Stocks

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Tech Stocks

Wake Up and Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three overlooked Canadian stocks could be early in multi-year uptrends as electrification, automation, and real assets go mainstream.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

So You Own Shopify Stock: Is it Still a Good Investment?

| Puja Tayal

Learn about the ups and downs of Shopify stock, including its remarkable rise and the valuation concerns post-pandemic.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX tech stocks with leadership positions in specific niches are sound investment options right now for income and growth…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

2 Dead Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Discover why investing in stocks like Descartes Systems and Hive is a smart decision despite recent dips in the market.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in a TFSA Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the best stocks to invest in during market dips, with a focus on opportunities in AI stocks and Broadcom.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Growth Investors: 1 TSX Stock You Shouldn’t Ignore

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 75% from all-time highs, Docebo is a TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders in November…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is truly one world-class Canadian growth stock. Here's why 2026 could be a great year for investors in…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This ETF is a Cheap Way to Gain Exposure to NVIDIA and the Top Chipmakers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s first semiconductor ETF is a cheap option to gain exposure to NVIDIA and the AI semiconductor value chain.

Read more »