3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Screaming Buys Today

You don’t need deep pockets to begin building a strong equity portfolio. Even with limited capital, investors can position themselves for long-term growth. Several fundamentally sound companies with durable business models continue to trade below the $30 mark on the TSX, providing a compelling entry point for newer investors or anyone looking to add quality names at a reasonable price.

Despite their modest share prices, these TSX stocks offer significant growth potential. Thanks to their solid fundamentals, healthy balance sheets, and long-term tailwinds, they are likely to deliver notable returns over time.

Against that backdrop, here are three TSX stocks under $30 that are screaming buys today.

Under-$30 stock #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a compelling stock to consider under $30. It’s one of Canada’s top construction and maintenance companies, known for handling complex institutional and industrial projects that help keep its work pipeline strong. Its involvement in key areas like infrastructure, power, and defence also adds stability and supports steady earnings.

By the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Bird’s backlog and pending contracts exceeded $10 billion. This large pipeline of high-margin projects is expected to boost its future revenue and profits. The company’s recurring maintenance work and success in securing collaborative projects also strengthen its business.

Bird has a solid balance sheet, giving it the flexibility to pursue growth. Its recent purchase of Fraser River Pile & Dredge expands its operations into marine infrastructure and positions it to benefit from major national development projects.

Overall, with its diversified business, strong backlog, and durable operating model, Bird Construction looks well-positioned for long-term growth.

Under-$30 stock #2: CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is an attractive long-term stock to buy under $30. It provides high-performance consumable chemical solutions that play a crucial role at every stage of the oilfield lifecycle. Its products and solutions are expected to see acceleration in demand as drilling activity and technological demands continue to grow.

CES is positioned to benefit from increasing upstream activity, stronger adoption of specialized chemical technologies, and rising service intensity across major basins. Its capital- and asset-light model generates robust free cash flow, enabling the company to reinvest efficiently while maintaining resilience amid shifting energy cycles.

A counter-cyclical balance sheet also supports stability during market volatility. Despite persistent geopolitical and trade-related headwinds, CES mitigates risk through its U.S.-weighted revenue base, flexible supply chain, and integrated North American operations. With demand for high-performance chemical solutions rising, CES Energy Solutions appears well-positioned to sustain its current momentum.

Under-$30 stock #3: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is an attractive long-term stock to buy under $30. It produces high-performance materials and specialty semiconductors. Notably, 5N Plus’s products power a wide range of fast-growing industries, spanning renewable energy and space technology to medical imaging and pharmaceuticals. VNP’s exposure to these sectors provides a solid base for future growth.

The company’s financials are likely to get a boost from solid growth in terrestrial renewable energy and rising adoption of space-based solar solutions. While volumes in its performance materials segment could remain soft in the near term, strong pricing in its bismuth product could help maintain profitability.

While VNP stock has appreciated significantly, it still has significant upside potential. The continued strength in its semiconductor division, strategic capacity expansions, and its leadership in high-purity materials outside China provide it with a solid base for long-term growth.