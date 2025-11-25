Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Easiest Monthly Paycheque: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Easiest Monthly Paycheque: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

These two Canadian stocks yielding up to 6.6% are great additions to your monthly income-generating investment portfolio.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Diversified logistics growth story: Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) offers a 5.85% yield with 20+ years of monthly dividends, transforming from oil-dependent services to Canada's largest logistics company through acquisitions that drove record Q3 revenue of $562M (up 5.6%) and 55% cash flow growth.
  • • Defensive healthcare real estate: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) provides a 6.53% yield backed by essential healthcare properties with 13.4-year average lease terms, 96.9% occupancy, and 85% rent indexation, with improving metrics including 16% funds flow growth and payout ratio declining from 99% to 85%.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Mullen and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT 

Monthly income from investments is a great way to supplement both regular income and retirement income. But the trick is knowing which investments to buy for reliable, and hopefully, growing income. Bonds are great, but yields are so low right now. This is where high-yielding Canadian stocks can play a crucial role in your monthly income-generating power.

Here are two Canadian dividend stocks to buy now.

Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX:MTL) is an undervalued Canadian dividend stock that’s currently yielding a generous 5.9%. The stock has paid out a monthly dividend for more than 20 years. And while this dividend has not been as stable as one would like, the company has reinvented itself throughout this time.

This means that it is no longer fully dependent on Canada’s oil and gas industry activity for its revenue. It also means that it’s a diversified company that has become one of Canada’s largest logistics companies. In a nutshell, it offers transportation, warehousing, and distribution services throughout North America.

Mullen’s most recent quarter was one that broke records – record revenue of $562 million increased 5.6%, and its cash from operations increased 55% to $102 million. The results were driven by acquisitions and these acquisitions are setting the company up to be bigger and better in the years ahead.

In recent years, Mullen has embarked on an acquisition program in order to grow and diversify its business away from the cyclical oil and gas services business. This has been successful, and in the last five years, Mullen’s revenue has grown 71% to $2 billion in 2024.

Northwest Healthcare Properties

As a leading healthcare property owner, Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is well set up to provide dividend investors with a reliable monthly income stream. Northwest’s properties include hospitals, outpatient and ambulatory care centres, medical office buildings, specialty clinics, and more.

The stock is currently yielding 6.5%. This yield is backed by a predictable cash flow profile, as well as stable tenancy and a defensive industry. The average weighted average lease expiry is currently 13.4 years; its occupancy rate is at 96.9%, and almost 85% of the leases are subject to rent indexation.

In the REIT’s latest quarter, its adjusted funds from operations increased 16% to $0.11 per share. This puts its payout ratio at 85%, compared to 99% in the same period last year. Also, its debt balance is declining rapidly.

This is all setting Northwest up to fully take advantage of the positive fundamentals in the healthcare property business. It’s a steadily growing industry, with the aging population and medical advances fuelling this growth. The health and wellness space is one that’s defensive, predictable, and well-suited for investors who are looking for reliable income.

The bottom line

Mullen Group and Northwest Healthcare REIT actually have very little in common. But what they do have in common is their high yields and businesses that have found some momentum. This is what makes them attractive Canadian stocks to buy now. You should consider these stocks for your income needs.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Mullen Group and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap and have increased their dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »

c
Dividend Stocks

Navigating Volatility: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by robust business fundamentals, strong financial performance, and encouraging long-term prospects, these three Canadian stocks offer stability and resilience,…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $510 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

South Bow offers you a dividend yield of over 7% making it a top pick for income-seeking investors in November…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Down 39%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock is a Screaming Buy

| Kay Ng

This incredible dividend stock appears to be a screaming buy with a depressed valuation and boosted dividend yield.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Retiree Should Own

| Robin Brown

If you are a retiree and want safe, defensive, and growing dividend income, these three Canadian stocks are some of…

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

Building a $7,000 Portfolio? Start With These 2 Canadian Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Buying and holding these TSX stocks in a TFSA can help you generate tax-free capital gains and dividend, boosting your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Down 16% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in this undervalued TSX dividend stock should offer you an opportunity to deliver outsized gains and generate passive income.

Read more »