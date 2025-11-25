Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

Holding the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) can increase your TFSA balance.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • It's good to know where your TFSA balance stacks up compared to others your age, because it gives you an idea of where you are in your financial journey.
  • If you are 64 and have more than $42,000 in TFSAs, you are above average for your age bracket.
  • Investing in index funds and GICs is a good way to increase your TFSA balance over time.

Are you 64 years old and wondering whether you have enough money in your tax-free savings account (TFSA) to retire on? If so, it helps to check and see if your balance measures up compared to others your age. While this information does not tell you whether your TFSA gains can pay for your retirement expenses, it does give you a sense of how much relative progress you’ve made in the world of saving and investing. With that in mind, here’s the average TFSA balance at age 64 in Canada.

A little over $40,000

While no official Canadian government data sources report average TFSA balances at specific ages, StatCan does occasionally provide estimates for age brackets. 64 years old perfectly straddles two age brackets that StatCan reports in its surveys: 60–64 and 65–69. Here is the data for those two age brackets for the 2022 tax year:

  • 60–64: $39,756.
  • 65–69: $45,156.

As you can see, the averages for these two brackets – which age 64 straddles – range from $39,756 to $45,156. The amount tends to increase with age, so the exact amount for a typical 64-year-old Canadian is probably above $40,000 and below $45,156. I can’t just take the average of these, because trends in data are sometimes non-linear. But I’d expect the exact number for 64-year-olds to be something like $42,000 or $43,000.

What this information means

StatCan’s 2022 survey data indicate that, if you had more than $42,000 in your TFSA that year, you were above average. If you had $50,000, you were well above average. In that case, if you ever felt bad about a low TFSA balance, you can congratulate yourself on beating the averages. However, you’re still a far cry from being able to live off of your TFSA money in retirement. In the ensuing section, I’ll share some suggestions on how you can increase your TFSA balance safely and without continuing to work into your 70s.

Invest in index funds

A safe strategy for increasing your TFSA balance is to invest the money into stock index funds and treasury-like investments such as GICs and money market funds. Index funds are the lowest risk investments you can realistically find in the world of stocks, yet they outperform many riskier investments. GICs and money market funds are basically low risk investments based on government bonds. They are there to add some truly extreme resilience to your portfolio, to mitigate the potential effects of a 1929-like scenario.

A Canadian index fund that I personally hold is the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU). It’s an index fund based on S&P Global’s TSX 60 Index, the most respected index of Canadian large caps. The TSX 60 is the 60 largest publicly traded Canadian companies. XIU actually holds all 60 of those stocks, making it one of the most representative funds I’ve ever looked at.

XIU has a pretty adequate amount of diversification, with its 60 stock positions plus cash and index derivatives. It also has a very low management expense ratio of 0.18%. Finally, as the most popular Canadian fund in the world, it’s very liquid and widely traded, which reduces trading expenses. Overall, it’s a good TFSA asset to hold.

Fool contributor Andrew Button holds positions in iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $1,000/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

| Puja Tayal

Explore the basics of CPP and learn how much you can expect to receive upon retirement in Canada and how…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top TSX ETFs are some of the best and most reliable investments to buy and hold in your…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $28,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks, such as Goeasy, can help TFSA holders increase their payouts over time.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Happily Buy and Hold Forever (and Ever)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX lifers to tuck in your TFSA: a logistics compounding machine and a dependable power producer.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

A 3.4% Dividend Yield Today! Here’s Why I’m Buying This TSX Stock for the Long Term

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Power Corporation of Canada (POW) stock offers a 3.4% yield, yet the growing payout has powered a 300% decade return.…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for a Potential $4,000 in Total Returns

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable and consistent high-yield dividend stock is one of the best long-term investments to buy now.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap and have increased their dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »