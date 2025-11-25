Member Login
Home » Investing » Retiring in Canada: A Simple $1,000/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $1,000/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

Explore the basics of CPP and learn how much you can expect to receive upon retirement in Canada and how to supplement it.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadians retiring at age 65 receive an average CPP payout of $848.3 per month, which may be insufficient for daily expenses, making it crucial to build a passive income source to supplement CPP.
  • Investing strategies like putting $100,000 in high-yield dividend stocks can secure $1,000 monthly in dividends over time, with stocks such as Telus and Canadian Natural Resources offering promising yields and growth potential to reach this goal.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus.

The average Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payout for Canadians retiring at age 65 is around $848.30 per month in July 2025, and it can go up to $1,433, which is rare. Although the payout amount is significant, it is not sufficient to meet daily expenses. Not only retirees but also those who are retiring in Canada in the next 10 or 15 years should start working towards building a passive income source that can supplement their CPP. 

How much should you invest to build a CPP supplement

The CRA has a well-crafted CPP structure. You invest 11.9% of your maximum annual pension earnings in CPP after adding employee and employer contributions. 

This is the first phase of CPP contribution. So if your pension earnings in 2026 are $74,600 and you deduct $3,000 as a basic exemption, you contribute $8,460 throughout the year in 12 monthly installments. This amount keeps increasing annually. 

Now with CPP, you do not have control over where your contribution is invested. However, you can control the investment in the CPP supplement portfolio and aim to get a $1,000 monthly passive income. 

How to earn a $1,000/month dividend from a $100,000 investment today

Once your end goal is in place, it is time to reverse engineer and plan the monthly yield you will need to secure $1,000 per month or $12,000 a year. At a 6% yield, you will need to invest $200,000 to earn $12,000 per year, and this amount halves at a 12% yield. 

Invested Amount Annual Dividend YieldAnnual Dividend
$200,0006%$12,000
$150,0008%$12,000
$120,00010%$12,000
$100,00012%$12,000

The average dividend yield of a Canadian stock is 6%. However, you can earn up to 12% yield by investing a higher amount when the stock price falls to lock in a higher yield. For instance, Telus Corporation (TSX:T) stock is trading at a 52-week low that has inflated its yield to 8.9%. The company grows its dividend annually and also offers a dividend reinvestment plan. The earlier investment you made benefits from dividend growth, and your yield increases. 

For instance, $10,000 invested in Telus in January 2016 bought you 522 shares, which paid $470 at that time. Today, those shares are paying $855, increasing the yield on $10,000 from 4.7% to 8.5% in 10 years. If you invest a lump sum amount now in Telus, you can lock in a higher yield than what 10 years of dividend growth has achieved. This 8.9% yield could increase to 12% in 10 years if the company continues to grow dividends by 4%.

YearTelus Dividend per Share (4% CAGR)Dividend Income From 522 SharesAnnual Dividend Yield
2025$1.6372  
2026$1.7027$888.808.9%
2027$1.7708$924.369.2%
2028$1.8416$961.339.6%
2029$1.9153$999.7810.0%
2030$1.9919$1,039.7710.4%
2031$2.0716$1,081.3610.8%
2032$2.1544$1,124.6211.2%
2033$2.2406$1,169.6011.7%
2034$2.3302$1,216.3912.2%

One method is to invest $100,000 today in stocks like Telus and reach the $1,000/month target in 10 years. 

How to earn $1,000/month in dividends from an $8,460 investment today

Another method is to invest a similar amount as the CPP contribution in dividend growth shares over the years. The 2026 CPP contribution is $8,460, which increases at an average annual rate of 5%. If you increase your annual investment in the supplement CPP portfolio, your invested amount will be $200,000 in 16 years. 

When you invest over the years, select stocks where you can lock in at least a 6% dividend yield. A trade-off for lower yield would be dividend growth. For 2025, you could consider investing your supplement CPP contribution in Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). The stock is offering a 5% yield, but it has grown its dividends at an average annual rate of 21% in the last 15 years. Even if the growth rate slows to 10%, the growth can fill in for the lower yield in the future. 

In January 2016, a $10,000 investment would have bought you 740 shares of Canadian Natural Resources that paid $347.80 in dividends in that year, or a 3.5% yield. Those shares are now earning $1,739 in 2025 dividends, increasing the yield on the initial $10,000 to 17.4%.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

| Andrew Button

Holding the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) can increase your TFSA balance.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top TSX ETFs are some of the best and most reliable investments to buy and hold in your…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $28,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks, such as Goeasy, can help TFSA holders increase their payouts over time.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Happily Buy and Hold Forever (and Ever)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX lifers to tuck in your TFSA: a logistics compounding machine and a dependable power producer.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

A 3.4% Dividend Yield Today! Here’s Why I’m Buying This TSX Stock for the Long Term

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Power Corporation of Canada (POW) stock offers a 3.4% yield, yet the growing payout has powered a 300% decade return.…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for a Potential $4,000 in Total Returns

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable and consistent high-yield dividend stock is one of the best long-term investments to buy now.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap and have increased their dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »