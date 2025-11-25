Member Login
Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $28,000

Investing in TSX dividend stocks, such as Goeasy, can help TFSA holders increase their payouts over time.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points

  • Goeasy presents an appealing dip-buying opportunity with a forward yield of nearly 5%, significant historical gains of 700% since 2015, and potential future growth, projected to double in value within the next 15 months.
  • Bird Construction, down 22% from its all-time highs, offers a 3.3% yield and has significantly increased its annual dividend over the past decade, with expectations of a 44% stock price increase over the next 15 months, leading to potential cumulative returns of 48% including dividends.
  • An investment of $28,000 evenly split between Goeasy and Bird Construction could deliver $1,100 in annual dividends over the next 12 months and increase to $1,390 by the end of 2027.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) was introduced in 2009 and has gained popularity among Canadians, as any returns earned in the account are tax-exempt.

As the maximum cumulative contribution room in the TFSA has surpassed $100,000 in 2025, Canadians can consider allocating $28,000 to gain exposure to high-quality dividend stocks with growing payouts.

In this article, I have identified two top TSX dividend stocks you can own in your TFSA right now to benefit from a higher yield-at-cost over time.

TFSA stock #1

Down almost 42% from all-time highs, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is part of the cyclical financial lending space. However, the ongoing drawdown offers you an opportunity to buy the dip and benefit from a forward yield of almost 5%.

Though goeasy stock has underperformed the broader markets in the past year, it has returned more than 700% to shareholders since November 2015, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Notably, the small-cap TSX stock has raised its annual dividend from $0.40 per share in 2015 to $5.84 per share in 2025. Analysts tracking GSY stock forecast the annual dividend payout to increase to $7.37 per share in 2027.

A $14,000 investment in goeasy stock back in 2015 would help you buy 700 shares of the company and earn $280 in annual dividends, yielding 2%. Today, the 700 shares would generate $4,088 in annual dividends, increasing the yield at cost to a staggering 29%.

Analysts tracking goeasy stock forecast the company’s adjusted earnings will increase from $16.71 in 2024 to $24.77 per share in 2027. If the TSX stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings, which is quite cheap, it should gain roughly 100% over the next 15 months.

TFSA stock #2

Down 22% from all-time highs, Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) offers you a forward yield of 3.3%. The TSX stock has almost tripled investor returns over the past decade after accounting for dividend reinvestments.

Moreover, its annual dividend has risen from $0.39 per share in 2017 to $0.84 in 2025. Analysts tracking BDT stock estimate the payout will increase to $1.05 per share in 2027.

Valued at $1.4 billion by market cap, Bird Construction provides construction services across industrial, building, and infrastructure markets. It specializes in large-scale industrial facilities, civil construction including earthworks and utilities, institutional buildings like healthcare and education facilities, and commercial projects ranging from warehouses to high-rise residential buildings.

Bird also offers electrical, mechanical, and maintenance services, serving diverse sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy, nuclear power, and water infrastructure across Canada.

Analysts tracking the TSX dividend stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $1.87 per share in 2025 to $3.28 per share in 2027. If BDT stock is priced at 11 times forward earnings, which is similar to its current multiple, it should gain 44% over the next 15 months. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 48%.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
goeasy$126.43111$1.46$162Quarterly
Bird Construction$25.27544$0.21$114Quarterly

An investment of $28,000 split equally between the two dividend growth stocks should help you earn over $1,100 in annual dividends, indicating a yield of almost 4%. However, this payout is on track to increase to $1,390 by 2027, enhancing the yield-at-cost to almost 5%.

Canadian investors should identify additional high-quality TSX dividend stocks and add them to a TFSA portfolio, which provides diversification and reduces investment risk.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

