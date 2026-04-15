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How to Grow Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 or More

Long-term success in a TFSA depends on wise stock picking – stocks with strong fundamentals and reasonable valuations.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • A $7,000 TFSA contribution can grow to $70,000 over time by harnessing long-term compounding, with consistent market returns making this achievable in about two decades.
  • Beating the market with high-quality stocks like Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Natural Resources can accelerate growth, but success depends on strong fundamentals and reasonable valuations.
  • A simple, disciplined strategy — diversification, reinvesting dividends, and staying invested through volatility — maximizes the TFSA’s tax-free compounding power.

Turning a single $7,000 contribution into $70,000 may sound ambitious — but for disciplined, long-term investors, it’s an achievable goal. The key isn’t luck or speculation. It’s time, compounding, and smart stock selection inside your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

The power of time and compounding

To grow $7,000 tenfold, you need two ingredients: patience and a solid rate of return. Compounding works best when you give it years — ideally decades — to do the heavy lifting. The longer your investment horizon, the less you need to rely on short-term market swings.

Historically, the Canadian stock market has delivered strong long-term returns. Over the past decade, it has compounded at roughly 12.7% annually. At that rate, a $7,000 investment could grow to $70,000 in just over 19 years — without adding another dollar.

Of course, returns aren’t guaranteed. Markets go through cycles driven by interest rates, economic conditions, and global events. But long-term investors who stay invested through volatility have consistently been rewarded. The takeaway is simple: time in the market matters far more than timing the market.

Aim for market-beating stocks

While matching the market can get you to your goal, outperforming it can get you there faster. That’s where careful stock selection comes in.

Consider leaders like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Over the past decade, these companies have delivered annualized returns of approximately 16.4% and 18.8%, respectively — well above the broader market. These results didn’t happen overnight; they came from strong business models, consistent earnings growth, and disciplined management.

RBC earns a diversified mix of revenues – approximately half of it comes from interest income from loans and mortgages, while the rest comes from fee-based businesses like wealth management, advisory, and trading. This diversification matters. When lending slows, such as during a recession, capital markets or wealth management could help offset that. 

CNQ is one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers with a diversified asset base of oil sands, conventional crude oil, and natural gas operations. The business is well-managed and creates long-term shareholder value, including increasing its dividend for about 25 years. For example, its 10-year dividend growth rate was nearly 18% per year.

The lesson isn’t to chase past winners blindly. Instead, look for companies with durable competitive advantages, reliable cash flow, and long growth runways. Canadian banks, energy producers, and select global growth companies can all play a role in a TFSA designed for long-term compounding.

Just as important is valuation. Even great companies can underperform if you overpay. That’s why experienced investors often build positions gradually and buy more aggressively during market corrections.

Build a simple, disciplined strategy

Growing your TFSA into a five-figure — or even six-figure — portfolio doesn’t require constant trading. In fact, simplicity often wins.

Start with a diversified basket of high-quality stocks across key sectors. Reinvest any dividends to accelerate compounding. Stay consistent, avoid emotional decisions, and resist the urge to react to short-term noise.

Most importantly, think long term. A TFSA is one of the most powerful investment tools available to Canadians because all gains are tax-free. That means every dollar of growth stays in your account, compounding further over time.

Investor takeaway

Turning your $7,000 TFSA contribution into $70,000 or more is entirely possible with the right mindset. Focus on long-term investing, aim for strong — ideally market-beating — returns, and stay disciplined through market ups and downs. By owning quality businesses like Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Natural Resources, buying on dips, and letting compounding work over time, you give yourself a realistic path to achieving that tenfold growth.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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