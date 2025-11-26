Member Login
2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Start with $1,000: Hydro One and a global ETF make building a simple, diversified, low-stress TFSA surprisingly easy.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Hydro One offers regulated, low-volatility utility income with a reliable, growing quarterly dividend
  • VXC gives instant global diversification in one ETF
  • Start small, stay diversified, reinvest dividends, and let time compound your returns instead of chasing risky high yields or complex products.

If there’s one feeling Canadians might feel when finances come up, it has to be overwhelmed. That’s what a recent survey by Capital One Canada discovered, with nearly 40% of Canadians not seeking any form of financial advice in the past six months, despite that overwhelming dread. It’s led to misconceptions, such as 41% believing that using 80% of their credit card limit, even when paid in time, increases their credit score. A further quarter believes that carrying a balance on your card month to month actually increases your score, with no impact at all.

That’s exactly why building a small, easy-to-manage starter portfolio with $1,000 can be such a game-changer. Instead of getting lost in technical jargon or feeling intimidated by complex products, Canadians can focus on straightforward TSX stocks that are stable, well-established, and beginner-friendly. This kind of simplicity is the antidote to the financial literacy gaps highlighted in the survey, proving that even with limited experience, Canadians can take confident first steps toward growing their money. So, let’s look at two on the TSX today.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) is one of the dead-easiest Canadian stocks to buy with $1,000 right now, with an entire business built on stability, predictability, and essential services. As Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution company, Hydro One earns regulated revenue, so profits don’t swing wildly with the economy or market sentiment. Simply put, people and businesses need to keep the lights on. That reliability shows up in its earnings, which inch higher year after year as the dividend stock expands its rate base and upgrades the grid.

What makes Hydro One especially appealing today is its combination of a strong dividend and low drama. The dividend stock yields roughly 2.4%, pays every quarter, and has raised its dividend consistently since going public. Because the payout is backed by regulated returns and predictable cash flow, it’s one of the safest dividends on the TSX.

Add in the fact that Hydro One has one of the lowest volatility profiles of any major Canadian stock, and you get a simple, low-maintenance holding that helps build confidence while still delivering real returns. With $1,000, you can buy a handful of shares, collect a reliable income, and let the investment compound with almost no effort.

VXC

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) is another dead-simple investment. It does all the hard work of diversification for you. Instead of having to pick individual stocks or guess which countries will outperform, VXC spreads your money across thousands of companies around the world, including the U.S., Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. That means with a single purchase, you instantly own giants all without lifting a finger.

For beginners, this removes the stress of researching and managing a portfolio. You simply buy VXC, hold it, and let global markets grow over time. Because it excludes Canada, it also fixes the common problem of overexposure to the TSX, giving you true worldwide diversification in one easy, low-maintenance exchange-traded fund (ETF).

VXC is also ideal for long-term TFSA investors because it’s built for passive growth with minimal cost. The ETF has a low management fee compared to actively managed products, and its performance closely tracks global stock markets, which historically rise over the long run regardless of short-term volatility. Put $1,000 into VXC today, add small amounts over time, and you’re essentially building a globally diversified retirement portfolio with almost no effort.

Bottom line

A great step towards any financial freedom is one thing: education. That’s why it’s so important to be on top of financial literacy, and Motley Fool Canada is a great place to start. Meet with your financial advisor, and even $1,000 can start earning you income right away. In fact, here’s what that $1,000 could do with an investment in H and VXC.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$55.4218$1.33$23.94Quarterly$997.56
VXC$74.3113$1.07$13.91Quarterly$966.03

So, don’t wait another moment. Meet with your financial advisor, learn how to start investing, and see your credit score rise.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

