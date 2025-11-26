Member Login
2 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Before Year End and 1 Reason to Wait

2 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Before Year End and 1 Reason to Wait

There’s no question that Dollarama is one of the best stocks on the TSX, but should you buy it now or wait for a better buying opportunity?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Key Points

  • Dollarama has returned over 600% in the past decade (21.4% CAGR), supported by revenue and normalized EPS CAGRs of 10.7% and 18.7%, making it a defensive, high-quality Canadian growth stock.
  • It’s attractive as a long-term buy and could rally into December, but its forward P/E (~42x) is well above the three‑year average (31.2x), so existing holders might wait for a better entry.
When it comes to finding high-quality Canadian stocks that are both incredibly defensive and offer rapid but consistent long-term growth potential, there might not be a better choice than Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Over just the past decade alone, Dollarama stock has earned investors a total return of more than 600%. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%.

These massive and consistent gains have been supported by a CAGR of 10.7% in its revenue over the last decade, but more importantly, a CAGR of 18.7% in its normalized earnings per share (EPS).

And in today’s market environment, with uncertainty still at elevated levels and the need for investors to be positioned both in defensive stocks and high-potential growth names, there’s no question that Dollarama stock is at the top of many investors’ radars.

So, let’s look at why you should pull the trigger on Dollarama stock today, or why it might be better to wait.

Why should you buy Dollarama stock right now

Although the price and valuation of the stocks you’re buying matter, a lot of the time, they don’t matter as much as investors think.

In fact, one of Warren Buffett’s most famous investing quotes says, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

This is absolutely the case with Dollarama. The stock will almost certainly never be undervalued. In fact, it can often trade with a growth premium. However, over the long haul, its consistent above-average returns have proven it is deserving of that growth premium.

So, the number one reason to buy Dollarama stock right now is that you’re looking for a high-quality defensive growth stock to own for the long haul.

By committing to Dollarama for the long haul, you mitigate the short-term risk of the stock declining in price.

And the second reason to buy Dollarama now, before the end of the tax-loss selling season, is that Dollarama is the exact type of stock that can see a Santa Claus rally.

So even with Dollarama stock already trading near the top of its 52-week range, it could continue to climb higher throughout December, making now the ideal time to pull the trigger if you have it on your watchlist.

Why you should hold off on buying the discount retailer today

Although price is not as important as investors think, especially if you’re buying a high-quality stock that you plan to hold for the long haul, if you already own Dollarama stock and have been looking to buy more, you can afford to hold off on Dollarama stock for a better entry point.

Dollarama stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of roughly 42 times. That’s nearly the highest it’s ever been and considerably higher than its three-year average forward P/E ratio of 31.2 times.

Furthermore, there are plenty of high-quality stocks you can buy now that are valued fairly or even slightly discounted.

So, if you already own shares of Dollarama, one of the very best stocks on the TSX, then I’d hold off on buying the stock now and wait for a better entry point.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

