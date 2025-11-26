Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian ETFs $1,000 Can Buy on the TSX Today

The Best Canadian ETFs $1,000 Can Buy on the TSX Today

Both of these ETFs deliver enhanced exposure to Canada’s top bank stocks with monthly payouts.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Key Points

  • HCAL boosts both yield and performance potential through 1.25x leverage on the big six banks.
  • BKCL adds covered calls on top of the leverage for a very high monthly payout but less upside.
  • Both ETFs suit income-seeking investors who understand the added volatility and risk.

There are thousands of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available now, and a large slice of them focus on Canadian stocks. You can keep things simple with a broad-market fund that tracks something like the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index, or you can zoom in on specific sectors such as energy or financials.

If you want to narrow it down even further, the Canadian financial sector includes ETFs that target only the big six banks, which remain extremely popular among income-focused investors thanks to their above-average yields and monthly payout schedule. Below are two higher-risk, higher-yield options from Hamilton ETFs and Global X Canada that stand out.

1.25X leveraged Canadian banks

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL) gives investors a way to increase exposure to Canadian banks inside registered accounts, where you normally can’t borrow on margin.

The ETF handles the leverage internally. For every $1 invested, you get about $1.25 of exposure to an equal-weight portfolio of the Big Six banks. Because Hamilton can borrow at institutional rates, the cost of leverage is usually far lower than what retail investors would pay using margin.

This structure amplifies both yield and risk. Your income goes up because you’re effectively investing more in dividend-paying bank stocks, and your capital appreciation potential also increases during strong markets. But in a downturn, losses can be steeper, so it’s not a free lunch.

Right now, the ETF pays a 4.65% yield with monthly distributions, and the added leverage has helped it outperform most Canadian bank ETFs with a 24.29% annualized total return over the last five years.

1.25X Canadian banks with covered calls

For an even higher-income option, Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF (TSX:BKCL) takes the same 1.25 times leveraged bank exposure and adds a covered call overlay.

Covered calls involve selling call options on the underlying stocks to generate immediate income. The trade-off is less upside because you’re giving up some potential gains in exchange for a higher cash payout today.

Thanks to both leverage and the call premium, the current yield sits at 13.56%, paid monthly. This makes the ETF attractive for investors who prioritize cash flow above long-term growth.

Just keep expectations realistic. Higher yields come with trade-offs, and the share price may not appreciate much because of the constant call-writing and regular ex-dividend drops. It’s designed for income-first investors who understand these risks.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

