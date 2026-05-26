These TSX dividend stocks are reliable, offer compelling yields, and continually expand their operations, making them top picks today.

5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

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These holdings play complementary roles—core income from pipelines, predictable cash flow and growth from utilities/REITs, and retailer‑driven upside—making them solid buy‑and‑hold dividend candidates.

Five top picks: Enbridge (ENB) and South Bow (SOBO) for contracted pipeline cash flow (ENB ~4.95%, SOBO ~5.3%); Emera (EMA) and Granite REIT (GRT.UN) for regulated utility and industrial property stability (EMA ~4%, GRT.UN ~3.6%); and Canadian Tire (CTC.A) for retail diversification and growth (~4%).

When it comes to building a portfolio of TSX dividend stocks, investors are typically trying to find a balance among high enough yields, reliable operations, and enough long-term growth potential.

Sometimes you achieve that by pairing different types of stocks, combining higher-yield names with others that offer more growth. However, the best dividend stocks are often the ones that offer a mix of all three, which is what makes them such attractive long-term investments.

So if you’re a dividend investor, or just looking to boost the yield your portfolio generates, here are five of the best TSX dividend stocks with solid yields, reliable operations, and long-term growth potential.

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Two pipeline stocks to buy and hold for years

If you’re looking for a reliable, high-yield dividend stock that can continue growing its operations steadily each year, pipeline stocks are some of the best companies to start with.

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So it’s no surprise that Enbridge (TSX:ENB), a massive $175 billion energy infrastructure stock with a dividend yield of 5%, is one of the most popular dividend stocks on the TSX.

Not only does it operate one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in North America, transporting oil and natural gas across the continent, but because it primarily earns revenue through long-term contracts and fee-based agreements, its cash flow is incredibly reliable.

No matter what oil prices are doing on any given day, energy still needs to move, making Enbridge’s network of pipelines and infrastructure assets essential.

That’s why, in addition to offering an attractive and sustainable dividend, Enbridge has also increased its payout for 30 consecutive years.

Meanwhile, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is another reliable energy infrastructure stock to consider today.

As a newer standalone company without the same long-term track record as Enbridge, South Bow is viewed by the market as slightly higher risk, which is why it currently offers a higher yield of roughly 5.3%.

However, the underlying business is still built around pipeline infrastructure that generates steady, contracted cash flow. The main difference is that investors are still gaining confidence in the company as it continues operating independently and working to reduce debt.

And while it’s not yet committing to annual dividend increases, that could begin as soon as 2027 as its balance sheet continues to improve.

Three top Canadian dividend stocks built for steady cash flow

In addition to Enbridge and South Bow, another Canadian dividend stock with an attractive 4% yield that can generate steady cash flow in any environment is Emera (TSX:EMA).

Emera is ideal because it’s a regulated utility that provides essential services, meaning demand remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions.

That stability not only allows Emera to pay a compelling dividend but also continues increasing that payout annually, which is why it’s an ideal TSX dividend stock to buy for the long haul.

On top of Emera, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the top picks in the real estate sector thanks to its focus on industrial and logistics properties, which continue to benefit from long-term demand tied to e-commerce, supply chains, and global trade.

Furthermore, the REIT’s portfolio is backed by high-quality tenants locked into long-term leases, allowing Granite to generate consistent and growing cash flow.

In fact, Granite has performed so well in recent years that even as it’s continued increasing its distribution, which now yields 3.6%, its payout ratio has actually been declining.

Lastly, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a top retail stock for dividend investors to consider today, thanks to its well-known brand and highly diversified business model.

The Canadian stock consistently finds ways to keep driving sales and growth, whether through cross-selling, improving margins, growing its e-commerce operations and loyalty program, or a combination of all four.

So, it’s no surprise that Canadian Tire is one of the top TSX dividend stocks in the retail sector, especially while it yields 4% today.