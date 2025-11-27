Member Login
Baby Boomers: These Are the Top Stocks That’ll Keep Paying You in Retirement

Let’s dive into two passive income gems for baby boomers nearing retirement who want sleep-at-night confidence in their dividend streams over time.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources offers a compelling 5% dividend yield with a strong history of increasing dividends, making it a top choice for investors seeking long-term growth and stability amidst economic uncertainties.
  • Maple Leaf Foods is an overlooked yet robust player in the food sector, boasting a 3.6% dividend yield and significant growth potential, appealing to passive income seekers aiming for security and steady cash flow.

Investors heading into the twilight of their working careers and thinking about retirement have plenty of factors to consider.

From surging inflation to concerns around interest rates, valuations and overall economic strength, there are reasons why some investors may look at the stock market and think there may be better opportunities elsewhere.

While that’s a fair view for some (and some exposure to asset classes outside equities makes sense), I still think holding a portfolio of high-quality stocks makes sense for those thinking long-term. For those looking to generate passive income in retirement, here are a couple of companies I think are worth considering, even after the recent rally, which has taken so many stocks on a nice ride higher.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is among the top dividend stocks Canada has to offer. With an impressive track record of paying growing dividends (Canadian Natural has raised its distributions for more than a quarter century), there’s a lot to like about this company’s future dividend profile.

Indeed, finding a 5% dividend yield that also happens to coincide with a management team intent on raising its distributions further from here is difficult in this market. Yields have come down considerably, with the overall yield on most index funds hovering near dot-com bubble lows.

So, for those who think interest rates are more likely than not to decline from here and want exposure to a company that’s historically managed through periods of cyclicality in the energy sector, this is a top stock to consider right now.

Personally, I think the company’s cash flow generation profile and ability to continue to raise its production stand as key underlying pillars of strength. Those thinking long-term may want to give this stock a look not only due to its robust dividend profile, but also its balance sheet strength. Those are factors I’d argue will matter more in the years to come.

Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) is a company I haven’t covered much in the past, but I’d argue I probably should have.

The company’s chart above is an interesting one, with investors clearly able to see a notable spike around a month ago tied to the company’s strong earnings.

A leading provider of meats, cheeses and other foodstuffs, Maple Leaf Foods is a blue-chip player in a sector I’d argue is overlooked. The company’s ability to grow into a behemoth in its sector has awarded scale and strong market share-related barriers to entry in this space. I’m of the view that this market positioning should bode well for investors banking on continued cash flow growth down the line.

With a current dividend yield of 3.6% and a strong dividend growth track record of its own, this is a defensive stock I think passive income seekers can own and sleep well at night. Given the current dynamics at play, I’d argue that’s a valuable trait.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

