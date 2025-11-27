The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

There are plenty of great stocks that you might wish to stash away in your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) or even an RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) for many decades at a time. But, of course, investors should be extra picky when it comes to filling that permanent spot in the TFSA growth fund. As you may know, the longer you hang onto a stock, the lower your risk profile becomes.

But when it comes to stocks you’ll buy and hold for a lifetime, you should look to proven business models that are less likely to be impacted by the rise of AI-driven technological disruptors. Undoubtedly, the world is changing, thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). And as the big tech firms race to achieve some form of superintelligence or artificial general intelligence (AGI), there’s no question that some industries are going to be disrupted in a profound way.

That’s why investors should ask themselves if a business in question stands to be disrupted by AI or if AI can enhance margins over the long haul. Either way, sticking with the lower-tech names might be a wise move if you’re keen on buying today and holding for many years without having to check in at any point.

So, without further ado, here are two intriguing stocks that I think have wide moats and cheap valuations, making them great candidates to hold in a TFSA for the extremely long term.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is finally experiencing a bounce, with shares recently surging above the $101 per-share mark for the first time since the start of the year. As the shares make a run for new all-time highs, I’d not be afraid to step in and buy the breakout, especially after a solid quarterly earnings result, with Tim Hortons turning a tide, thanks in part to the morning coffee crowd and new menu items.

In any case, I think the latest upswing is just getting started, and investors hungry for a 3.4% dividend yield might wish to buy on strength while shares are still relatively cheap at 25.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Not a bad price to pay for some of the most cherished fast-food brands out there.

In an industry that’s fiercely competitive, Restaurant Brands is shining, likely thanks to its strong value proposition. As the consumer remains pressured, I like Restaurant Brands’ chances going into 2026. Given that the robust fast-food brands are going to be around for many decades from now, I like shares of QSR as a long-term hold.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is a stellar bank that’s seen its shares gain 35% in just six months. With shares on the cusp of a breakout, I’d not be afraid to punch a ticket, especially given the likelihood that the next bank earnings season will be strong. With a nice 4.6% dividend yield and a modest though somewhat rich 18.5 times trailing P/E, income investors can surely appreciate the $120 billion Big Six bank as it brings earnings growth into overdrive.

Though the beta is quite high, truly long-term investors need not worry, given the robust managers, the wide moat, and ample momentum as the bank looks to take share from its much-larger peers in the Big Six. Given all National Bank has to offer, I like its chances, especially at today’s multiples.