Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another great dividend stock that’s worth holding in your TFSA for life.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For TFSA/RRSP lifetime holds, favor proven, lower‑tech, wide‑moat businesses that are less likely to be disrupted by AI and that you can buy and hold for decades.
  • Consider Restaurant Brands (QSR) — buying the breakout with a ~3.4% yield at ~25.4x P/E — and National Bank (NA) — strong momentum, ~4.6% yield at ~18.5x P/E — as long‑term TFSA candidates.

There are plenty of great stocks that you might wish to stash away in your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) or even an RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) for many decades at a time. But, of course, investors should be extra picky when it comes to filling that permanent spot in the TFSA growth fund. As you may know, the longer you hang onto a stock, the lower your risk profile becomes.

But when it comes to stocks you’ll buy and hold for a lifetime, you should look to proven business models that are less likely to be impacted by the rise of AI-driven technological disruptors. Undoubtedly, the world is changing, thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). And as the big tech firms race to achieve some form of superintelligence or artificial general intelligence (AGI), there’s no question that some industries are going to be disrupted in a profound way.

That’s why investors should ask themselves if a business in question stands to be disrupted by AI or if AI can enhance margins over the long haul. Either way, sticking with the lower-tech names might be a wise move if you’re keen on buying today and holding for many years without having to check in at any point.

So, without further ado, here are two intriguing stocks that I think have wide moats and cheap valuations, making them great candidates to hold in a TFSA for the extremely long term.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is finally experiencing a bounce, with shares recently surging above the $101 per-share mark for the first time since the start of the year. As the shares make a run for new all-time highs, I’d not be afraid to step in and buy the breakout, especially after a solid quarterly earnings result, with Tim Hortons turning a tide, thanks in part to the morning coffee crowd and new menu items.

In any case, I think the latest upswing is just getting started, and investors hungry for a 3.4% dividend yield might wish to buy on strength while shares are still relatively cheap at 25.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Not a bad price to pay for some of the most cherished fast-food brands out there.

In an industry that’s fiercely competitive, Restaurant Brands is shining, likely thanks to its strong value proposition. As the consumer remains pressured, I like Restaurant Brands’ chances going into 2026. Given that the robust fast-food brands are going to be around for many decades from now, I like shares of QSR as a long-term hold.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is a stellar bank that’s seen its shares gain 35% in just six months. With shares on the cusp of a breakout, I’d not be afraid to punch a ticket, especially given the likelihood that the next bank earnings season will be strong. With a nice 4.6% dividend yield and a modest though somewhat rich 18.5 times trailing P/E, income investors can surely appreciate the $120 billion Big Six bank as it brings earnings growth into overdrive.

Though the beta is quite high, truly long-term investors need not worry, given the robust managers, the wide moat, and ample momentum as the bank looks to take share from its much-larger peers in the Big Six. Given all National Bank has to offer, I like its chances, especially at today’s multiples.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CEFs and ETFs can provide more liquid and affordable exposure to silver prices than physical bars.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two “boring” essentials could quietly power TFSA dividends and steady growth for patient investors.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Private Equity Stocks That Pay Decent Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two unique TSX stocks deliver quasi-private equity exposure.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Celestica Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Explore how Celestica capitalized on the AI boom, transforming investments with its remarkable growth and innovation.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend growth stocks Canadian companies that you won’t want to miss the chance to buy on the dip.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Likely to Benefit From Canada’s $1 Trillion Pro-Growth Budget

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two pro-growth industrial stocks align perfectly with the government's $1 trillion initiative.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

The 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and a forward yield of 7.6% in…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia just hit a new record high. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »