Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » If You Missed Out on Big Tech Stocks, Now’s Your Second Chance

If You Missed Out on Big Tech Stocks, Now’s Your Second Chance

Big tech stocks can provide tremendous growth potential. Now there’s a second chance for investors to buy in.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Missed big U.S. tech? Canadian commerce-focused names Shopify and Lightspeed offer a second chance at long-term growth.
  • Shopify’s expanding merchant base and scalable model drive margin gains and growth, with shares up 46% YTD but off ~7% in the past month.
  • Lightspeed’s earlier-stage cloud POS story is higher risk but offers upside as investments continue, with shares down ~28% YTD.

Missed out on big tech stocks like the Magnificent Seven? Canadian tech names like Shopify and Lightspeed may be your second chance. Canada’s tech picks are digital titans tied to digital commerce that can offer investors strong growth which can last decades.

Here’s a look at two big tech stocks for investors to consider.

Shopify: Powering e-commerce

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a name known to most investors. The company operates a platform that lets businesses build an online presence across multiple channels in a fraction of the time that traditional methods require.

Shopify generates revenue from subscription fees and transaction-level fees when merchants process sales on the platform. The business model is tied directly to the long-term growth of e-commerce.

Shopify also allows customers to bolt on additional functionality depending on their needs. This includes everything from social media and marketing to order fulfillment, support, and product definition.

In other words, Shopify is a complete platform for any online business, and it continues to evolve.

For investors, the opportunity in Shopify rests on its massive and still-growing merchant base. The more merchants that join its network, the more Shopify can spread its fixed costs out over a larger base.

This, in turn, leads to higher profit margins and further growth investment.

Investors who think they missed out on big tech stocks have to take into consideration whether that growth will continue. If it does, as many believe, then Shopify will continue to see strong growth.

That potential furthers the case for investing in Shopify at this juncture. Despite posting a solid gain of 46% year-to-date, in the past month, the stock is trading down over 7%.

Lightspeed: Modern tools for real-world merchants

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) offers cloud-based point-of-sale and commerce software for businesses. Its platform helps merchants handle ordering, checkout, inventory, scheduling, and more across multiple channels. The company also sells rated hardware terminals and scanners.

In short, Lightspeed is the digital hub replacement for old cash-register systems. And that puts the company in a unique position somewhere between software and payments.

That’s key because as more small and mid-size businesses modernize their systems, they will turn to the solutions that Lightspeed offers. And that will lead to higher revenue numbers and significant growth.

It’s also worth noting that Lightspeed is still at the earlier stage of its profitability journey, especially when compared to Shopify’s more than a decade-long journey. While this makes Lightspeed a higher-risk option, it also means that there’s more growth upside over the long term.

That risk is evident in the stock’s 28% slide year-to-date.

In some ways, Lightspeed’s current dip is comparable to the challenges that Shopify faced over a decade ago. More specifically, headline losses that are reported are masking the heavy investment being made in growth.

This means that prospective investors should see Lightspeed in terms of the longer-term opportunity it poses, rather than the shorter-term losses it’s incurring.

Big Tech Stocks and that second chance

Prospective investors who feel that they missed the big boost to tech names need to remember that the markets move in cycles.

Shopify and Lightspeed have already experienced these boom-and-bust cycles, meaning they sometimes trade at far more reasonable multiples than at their prior peaks, even while their underlying businesses continue to add customers and build products.

In my opinion, a small position in one or both would be a great option for any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget meme hype. These three Canadian growth stocks reinvest, compound, and can build wealth for decades.

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks to Buy Now: A Canadian Investor’s Guide

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors need to distinguish the genuine players from pretenders before investing in AI stocks and not get burned.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Tech Stocks

1 Up-and-Coming Canadian Stock Down 56 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever 

| Puja Tayal

Understand how Canadian stocks can strengthen your core portfolio with reliable investments and strong market positions.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Celestica Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a 250% surge, is Celestica’s AI-fueled run already priced in, or just getting started?

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian AI stocks should blossom next year due to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Celestica Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Explore how Celestica capitalized on the AI boom, transforming investments with its remarkable growth and innovation.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” Canadian tech name is quietly turning into an AI-and-data cash machine, and it pays you a growing dividend…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: These Are the AI Stocks You Should Aim to Own

| Joey Frenette

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock stands out as an AI stock that Canadians might find to be worth owning on weakness.

Read more »