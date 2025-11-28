The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

What exactly is a growth stock? It’s not those “to the moon” options, surely. Instead, true-blue growth stocks are solid long-term holdings that represent companies which reinvest profits into expanding their business. This fuels higher revenues, stronger earnings, and significant share price appreciation over time. By holding growth stocks through market cycles investors allow innovation, expanding markets, and rising demand to drive performance. So let’s look at three to consider.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stands alone as Canada’s best long-haul growth stock, up 111% in the last five years alone. Instead of betting on one product, one trend, or one sector, Constellation acquires mission-critical vertical-market software companies around the world, each serving specialized industries. These businesses generate sticky, recurring revenue with extremely high switching costs, which means customers rarely leave and cash flow remains stable year after year.

CSU reinvests that cash with near-perfect discipline, buying more software companies, integrating them, and letting them grow organically. This creates a compounding engine that has turned Constellation into one of the best-performing stocks in Canadian history. Yet what makes CSU uniquely powerful for long-term investors is its ability to scale without ever needing to change its core philosophy. Each of its six operating groups runs acquisitions independently, using decades of learned experience from thousands of previous deals.

So, why the drop? Shares fell 27% in the last year as the company’s CEO and founder Mark Leonard stepped back. Yet today, this company can practically run itself. For investors looking to build generational wealth, Constellation is the type of stock you can buy, hold, and let compound for decades.

KXS

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) sits right at the intersection of global supply chain transformation and advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software. That’s two trends that will only accelerate over the next decade. Its flagship platform, RapidResponse, helps some of the world’s biggest companies manage inventory, production, logistics, and demand planning in real time. Once a company integrates RapidResponse, that leads to exceptionally high retention rates, a growing base of recurring subscription revenue, and long-term contracts.

What makes Kinaxis especially compelling for long-term investors is its scalability and consistent performance. In its most recent quarters, the company delivered double-digit revenue growth, rising software-as-a-service (SaaS) margins, and strong free cash flow. Its pipeline continues to expand as global supply chains adapt to geopolitical risk, re-shoring, automation, and the shift to AI-led forecasting.

Kinaxis also has a massive market ahead of it, especially in Asia and Europe, where adoption of modern supply chain software is still early. Management keeps execution tight, reinvesting in product innovation while maintaining healthy profitability. And like Constellation, because Kinaxis benefits from long-term secular tailwinds, sticky recurring revenue, global expansion, and rising margins, it offers the kind of predictable, durable growth that compounds quietly for decades.

CGY

Finally, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) operates in four essential, fast-growing sectors of defence, health, IT, and space. Instead of relying on one trend or one industry cycle, Calian benefits from multiple long-term tailwinds at the same time: rising defence spending, the expansion of digital health infrastructure, increased cybersecurity needs, and growing demand for satellite communications and deep-space technology.

Its customer base includes NATO allies, the Canadian military, federal agencies, global tech firms, and healthcare networks. This mix produces stable recurring revenue, a massive backlog of $1.4 billion, and predictable cash flow. This allows the company to reinvest heavily without stretching its balance sheet. Calian also grows through disciplined acquisitions, targeting niche, mission-critical companies it can fold into its existing platforms.

What makes Calian so compelling for long-term investors is how its growth compounds quietly in the background. Every new contract in defence simulation, healthcare staffing, satellite ground systems, or cloud modernization adds another layer of recurring or repeatable revenue, strengthening its competitive position. The growth stock has posted consistent double-digit revenue growth in multiple recent quarters and continues to scale both organically and through acquisitions.

Bottom line

These three growth stocks are some of the best in the business. Even better? They don’t seem to be on the radar of investors. So if you’re looking for solid companies to buy and hold, consider these three on the TSX today.