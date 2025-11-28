Member Login
Home » Investing » The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

Forget meme hype. These three Canadian growth stocks reinvest, compound, and can build wealth for decades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Constellation Software buys niche, mission-critical software, earns sticky recurring revenue, and reinvests via disciplined acquisitions
  • Kinaxis sells AI-driven supply chain software with strong subscriptions
  • Calian Group grows across defence, health, IT, and space, supported by recurring revenue and a large backlog

What exactly is a growth stock? It’s not those “to the moon” options, surely. Instead, true-blue growth stocks are solid long-term holdings that represent companies which reinvest profits into expanding their business. This fuels higher revenues, stronger earnings, and significant share price appreciation over time. By holding growth stocks through market cycles investors allow innovation, expanding markets, and rising demand to drive performance. So let’s look at three to consider.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stands alone as Canada’s best long-haul growth stock, up 111% in the last five years alone. Instead of betting on one product, one trend, or one sector, Constellation acquires mission-critical vertical-market software companies around the world, each serving specialized industries. These businesses generate sticky, recurring revenue with extremely high switching costs, which means customers rarely leave and cash flow remains stable year after year.

CSU reinvests that cash with near-perfect discipline, buying more software companies, integrating them, and letting them grow organically. This creates a compounding engine that has turned Constellation into one of the best-performing stocks in Canadian history. Yet what makes CSU uniquely powerful for long-term investors is its ability to scale without ever needing to change its core philosophy. Each of its six operating groups runs acquisitions independently, using decades of learned experience from thousands of previous deals.

So, why the drop? Shares fell 27% in the last year as the company’s CEO and founder Mark Leonard stepped back. Yet today, this company can practically run itself. For investors looking to build generational wealth, Constellation is the type of stock you can buy, hold, and let compound for decades.

KXS

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) sits right at the intersection of global supply chain transformation and advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software. That’s two trends that will only accelerate over the next decade. Its flagship platform, RapidResponse, helps some of the world’s biggest companies manage inventory, production, logistics, and demand planning in real time. Once a company integrates RapidResponse, that leads to exceptionally high retention rates, a growing base of recurring subscription revenue, and long-term contracts.

What makes Kinaxis especially compelling for long-term investors is its scalability and consistent performance. In its most recent quarters, the company delivered double-digit revenue growth, rising software-as-a-service (SaaS) margins, and strong free cash flow. Its pipeline continues to expand as global supply chains adapt to geopolitical risk, re-shoring, automation, and the shift to AI-led forecasting.

Kinaxis also has a massive market ahead of it, especially in Asia and Europe, where adoption of modern supply chain software is still early. Management keeps execution tight, reinvesting in product innovation while maintaining healthy profitability. And like Constellation, because Kinaxis benefits from long-term secular tailwinds, sticky recurring revenue, global expansion, and rising margins, it offers the kind of predictable, durable growth that compounds quietly for decades.

CGY

Finally, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) operates in four essential, fast-growing sectors of defence, health, IT, and space. Instead of relying on one trend or one industry cycle, Calian benefits from multiple long-term tailwinds at the same time: rising defence spending, the expansion of digital health infrastructure, increased cybersecurity needs, and growing demand for satellite communications and deep-space technology.

Its customer base includes NATO allies, the Canadian military, federal agencies, global tech firms, and healthcare networks. This mix produces stable recurring revenue, a massive backlog of $1.4 billion, and predictable cash flow. This allows the company to reinvest heavily without stretching its balance sheet. Calian also grows through disciplined acquisitions, targeting niche, mission-critical companies it can fold into its existing platforms.

What makes Calian so compelling for long-term investors is how its growth compounds quietly in the background. Every new contract in defence simulation, healthcare staffing, satellite ground systems, or cloud modernization adds another layer of recurring or repeatable revenue, strengthening its competitive position. The growth stock has posted consistent double-digit revenue growth in multiple recent quarters and continues to scale both organically and through acquisitions.

Bottom line

These three growth stocks are some of the best in the business. Even better? They don’t seem to be on the radar of investors. So if you’re looking for solid companies to buy and hold, consider these three on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, Constellation Software, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

AI image of a face with chips
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks to Buy Now: A Canadian Investor’s Guide

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors need to distinguish the genuine players from pretenders before investing in AI stocks and not get burned.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

If You Missed Out on Big Tech Stocks, Now’s Your Second Chance

| Demetris Afxentiou

Big tech stocks can provide tremendous growth potential. Now there’s a second chance for investors to buy in.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Tech Stocks

1 Up-and-Coming Canadian Stock Down 56 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever 

| Puja Tayal

Understand how Canadian stocks can strengthen your core portfolio with reliable investments and strong market positions.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Celestica Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a 250% surge, is Celestica’s AI-fueled run already priced in, or just getting started?

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian AI stocks should blossom next year due to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Celestica Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Explore how Celestica capitalized on the AI boom, transforming investments with its remarkable growth and innovation.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” Canadian tech name is quietly turning into an AI-and-data cash machine, and it pays you a growing dividend…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: These Are the AI Stocks You Should Aim to Own

| Joey Frenette

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock stands out as an AI stock that Canadians might find to be worth owning on weakness.

Read more »