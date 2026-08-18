2 Canadian AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

Two under-the-radar Canadian AI software stocks could turn a small $5,000 stake into something much bigger over time.

Both stocks are risky and volatile, so spread your bet and add only if growth and profits keep improving.

Docebo and Coveo sell practical AI software with recurring revenue, not just hype, which improves their long-term odds.

A ten-bagger usually takes many years, because doubling again and again requires unusually strong annual returns.

A tenfold return can make an ordinary investment look as though it wandered into a phone booth and emerged wearing a cape. A $5,000 starting position becomes $50,000 without another dollar being added. The cape, unfortunately, is rarely stitched overnight.

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Ten-baggers need time

Turning $5,000 into $50,000 over 10 years requires an annualized return of approximately 25.9%. Stretching the journey to 15 years lowers the required return to 16.6%. Neither outcome is a forecast, yet both sit well above the stock market’s long-term average.

That hurdle requires more than attaching “AI” to an investor presentation. A potential ten-bagger needs a large market, recurring revenue, room for margins to expand, and a starting valuation that hasn’t already collected the next decade’s success in advance. Investors should also divide speculative money among several Canadian growth stocks rather than asking one robot to fund retirement.

That said, Statistics Canada found that 19.2% of businesses used artificial intelligence (AI) to produce goods or deliver services during the year ending in the second quarter of 2026. Adoption is rising rapidly, although four out of five businesses still haven’t joined. The winners may therefore be companies selling useful AI tools rather than merely buying expensive chips and hoping inspiration arrives.

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Teach the AI era

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) provides cloud software that businesses use for employee training, customer education, compliance, and skills development. Its AI tools can create learning content, recommend material, practise conversations, and identify workforce skill gaps. Companies adopting AI still need humans who know what to do with it, which gives Docebo stock a wonderfully circular opportunity.

Second-quarter revenue rose 13% to US$68.7 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached US$11.2 million. Management raised 2026 guidance to as much as US$276.5 million in revenue and US$56.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. Its largest equipment-manufacturer customer now represents only 2.5% of annual recurring revenue, reducing a concentration problem that had frightened investors.

At writing, Docebo stock trades near three times guided 2026 sales. That isn’t demanding for profitable subscription software if growth accelerates, although annual recurring revenue currently grows only 9.5%. Slower customer spending, acquisition integration, and US$88 million of borrowings could keep the comeback in detention.

Make enterprise AI useful

Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO) helps large organizations search their own information and deliver personalized product recommendations, customer answers, and employee knowledge. Its platform grounds generative AI in a company’s approved data, reducing the chance that a chatbot confidently invents a return policy from another dimension.

Coveo’s core subscription revenue increased 13% during its latest quarter, while adjusted EBITDA turned slightly positive. Shortly afterward, the company signed the largest transaction in its history. The Fortune Global 500 customer now spends an eight-figure annual amount across several Coveo AI applications, showing that enterprise experiments can become sizeable production contracts.

Shares recently traded approximately 52% below their 52-week high. Coveo is valued near two times its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance, leaving substantial upside if growth and profitability accelerate. The danger is equally visible. Net expansion sits near 99%, the company still reports a net loss, and enormous software competitors won’t politely leave the enterprise-AI market unattended.

Bottom line

I’d split an initial $5,000 equally, buying about 76 Docebo stocks and 542 Coveo shares at those prices. The tiny cash remainder can stay put rather than developing abandonment issues. Investors could then add only as customer growth, recurring revenue, and margins confirm the thesis.

A tenfold return isn’t promised, and either stock could fall sharply. Yet Docebo stock and Coveo are small enough for success to move the needle, while their recurring software models give compound growth years to work. If AI adoption moves from one business in five toward the mainstream, today’s $5,000 basket could have considerably more room to learn, search, and grow.