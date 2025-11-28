Member Login
Home » Investing » This Soaring TSX Dividend Stock Trades at a 17% Discount in November 2025

This Soaring TSX Dividend Stock Trades at a 17% Discount in November 2025

Brookfield Business Partners is a TSX dividend stock that trades at an attractive multiple in November 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
hot air balloon in a blue sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Brookfield Business Partners, with a market cap exceeding $9 billion, delivered nearly 50% returns in 2025, driven by its diversified investments and strategic acquisitions across business services, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.
  • The company has executed over $8 billion in acquisitions since 2016. It has made significant advancements in its capital recycling strategy, with recent strategic purchases totaling $525 million that have enhanced its growth potential.
  • Despite a 150% increase in share price over two years, Brookfield Business continues to trade at a 17% discount to net asset value, offering significant upside for investors, supported by strong liquidity and favorable market conditions.

Valued at a market cap of over $9 billion, Brookfield Business Partners (TSX:BBU.UN) has returned close to 50% to shareholders in 2025. Brookfield Business Partners operates as a diversified private equity firm that targets long-term returns of between 15% and 20%.

The company’s portfolio spans three main segments.

  • Business Services represents the largest exposure, holding a 41% stake in residential mortgage insurer Sagen, 35% in fleet management provider Unidas, and 19% in dealer software company CDK Global.
  • Infrastructure Services includes a 33% interest in lottery operator Scientific Games and 28% in modular building provider Modulaire.
  • The Industrials segment includes a 28% investment in energy storage company Clarios and a 21% investment in engineered components manufacturer DexKo.

Brookfield Business Partners focuses on accretive acquisitions

Since spinning off from Brookfield Corp in 2016, the partnership has deployed almost US$8 billion across 22 acquisitions. Recent additions include Chemelex in January 2025 and Antylia Scientific in May 2025, both in the industrials segment. The firm typically acquires majority controlling stakes in market-leading providers of essential products and services.

Brookfield’s competitive advantages include global operational expertise, access to Brookfield’s broader platform, and an operations-oriented approach focused on executing improvement plans to enhance EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) and cash flows.

The partnership maintains strong balance-sheet discipline by using appropriate non-recourse borrowings while preserving liquidity to fund future growth opportunities across its diversified portfolio.

Brookfield Business pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$0.25 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 0.7%. While the dividend yield is not attractive, Brookfield Business offers significant upside potential to long-term shareholders.

The bull case for the TSX dividend stock

Brookfield Business Partners delivered strong third-quarter results while making significant progress on its capital recycling strategy and growth initiatives. The company generated over US$2 billion in proceeds since the start of the year, using US$1 billion to pay down corporate debt while investing US$525 million in three strategic acquisitions, including First National, which closed at the end of October.

The business repurchased just over US$160 million of its units and shares as part of a US$250 million buyback program launched in February. Management emphasized that despite a 150% increase in the share price over the past two years, the stock continues to trade at a discount to net asset value, presenting what they believe is an attractive entry point for investors.

Brookfield Business reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$575 million in Q3, down from US$844 million in the year-ago period. However, after adjusting for tax benefits and changes in ownership stakes, the EBITDA grew year over year.

Brookfield’s adjusted earnings from operations stood at US$284 million as it benefited from lower current tax expenses, while it advanced the energy storage business and reduced interest costs.

Looking ahead, the company appears well-positioned with approximately US$2.9 billion in pro forma liquidity at the corporate level. The financing environment remains favourable, with public markets at record highs and transaction activity picking up as interest rates decline.

Management expressed cautious optimism about finding attractive deployment opportunities amid an excellent investment environment, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and continuing to execute a proven strategy of acquiring and transforming market-leading businesses.

Brookfield Business is forecast to end 2027 with an adjusted funds flow per share of US$6, up from $4.84 in 2025. If the TSX stock is priced at 10 times AFFO, it should gain over 80% over the next 15 months. Bay Street remains bullish and expects the stock to surge 17%, given consensus price targets.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person drops a microphone
Dividend Stocks

Music Can Never Die: Stingray CEO Guarantees an Enduring Business

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Stingray’s CEO is confident that the business will operate as long as there is music to distribute.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Buy This 5.58% Dividend Stock for Your Passive-Income Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Add this reliable TSX dividend stock to your self-directed investment portfolio to generate a reliable passive income through your holdings.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

The 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Decisive Dividend is a Canadian stock that offers you a monthly dividend payout and an attractive yield of 7.6%.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 47% from all-time highs, Propel Holdings is a top TSX stock that you should hold in a TFSA right…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian AI stocks should blossom next year due to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two “boring” essentials could quietly power TFSA dividends and steady growth for patient investors.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Private Equity Stocks That Pay Decent Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two unique TSX stocks deliver quasi-private equity exposure.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend growth stocks Canadian companies that you won’t want to miss the chance to buy on the dip.

Read more »