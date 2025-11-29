Member Login
Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Are you looking for monthly income that grows? Check out this top TSX cash cow that pays dividends monthly!

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Key Points

  • Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is a diversified, cash‑generating dividend growth company (aviation ~70% of sales) that posted strong 2025 results (YTD sales +19%) and expects adjusted EBITDA to rise ~13.7–14.4% in 2026.
  • It pays a monthly $0.23 dividend (~3.6% yield), has raised payouts 18 times in 21 years, carries a ~63% FCF payout ratio after maintenance capex, and trades near 18× earnings — attractive for income‑plus‑growth investors.
Canada has a wide variety of dividend stocks for investors to choose from. Yet not all dividend stocks are created equal. There are plenty of stocks with elevated dividend yields but weak or declining businesses. As a result, investors need to be particularly choosy.

The best dividend stocks deliver income and capital growth over time

The best dividend stocks are those that can raise their dividend in lockstep with their earnings and cash flow growth. As earnings grow, their stocks are more likely to grow as well. Consequently, investors get both capital appreciation and dividend appreciation.

Their total returns tend to be far superior to those stocks that just pay a large dividend. With these stocks, you have a way better chance of collecting a great income stream and beating the TSX Index.

Exchange Income is a cash-gushing dividend payer

One Canadian dividend stock that has been particularly impressive as of late is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF). This stock trades for $77.50 today and has a market cap of $4.2 billion. Its stock is up 40% in 2025, 142% in the past five years, and 220% in the past 10 years.

Exchange operates a diverse mix of essential services businesses. Its largest segment is aerospace and aviation. Around 70% of sales and 81% of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) come from this segment.

It offers specialized airlines and air services to remote communities in northern Canada. It also has strong aviation defence offerings and an aircraft leasing/sales business. With Canada increasingly focused on defence and protecting Arctic sovereignty, Exchange is well-positioned both in commercial and defence aspects.

Its manufacturing segment makes up about 30% of sales and 19% of EBITDA. These are very niche businesses that include specialized manufacturing, window panels, and environmental mats. Its window business is slow right now, but its mats business is operating full steam ahead, given all the infrastructure spending across North America.

That is the benefit of a diversified business focused on niches. When one segment underperforms, the other is generally performing very well.

Strong results have propelled this dividend stock in 2025

Exchange has been very acquisitive. It can grow through a mix of different economic environments. This year, Exchange added Canadian North Airlines to its portfolio. While it is not immediately accretive, it is expected to meet its hurdle return rate in a year or two.

For the first nine months of 2025, Exchange’s sales are up 19% to $2.34 billion. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share are both up 17% in that time. The company is already expecting another robust year in 2026. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA will increase by between 13.7% and 14.4%. That is contemplating no additional acquisitions or new contracts in 2026 either.

This company has been a great dividend stock. It has increased its dividend 18 times in the past 21 years. In its third quarter, it increased its annual dividend by 5%. Its dividend is well supported by cash flows. It only has a payout ratio of 63% based on free cash flow after maintenance capex.

Today, Exchange stock yields 3.6%. It pays its $0.23 per share dividend on a monthly basis, so it’s an attractive stock for those wanting monthly income.

The Foolish takeaway

For investors looking for income and growth, Exchange is an intriguing stock today. While this dividend stock is up considerably in 2025, its valuation of 18 times earnings is reasonable, especially if it can achieve the high end of its 2026 outlook assumptions.

