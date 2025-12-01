Member Login
1 No-Brainer Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

A little-known northern grocer could be a classic buy-and-hold stock. It offers steady cash, a real moat, and a dependable dividend.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • North West serves remote northern communities with essential goods, facing little competition and steady demand.
  • Recent results show revenue growth, easing cost pressures, better margins, and a reliable dividend supported by a sensible payout ratio.
  • Risks include volatile freight and weather disruptions

Buying and holding a stock is often the smartest move out there. These let time, not constant tinkering, do the heavy lifting. Businesses grow unevenly in the short term, but strong companies compound quietly year after year, and long holding periods capture every dividend, every reinvested dollar, and every stretch of market recovery that short-term traders usually miss. You also avoid timing mistakes, trading fees, and emotional decisions, letting compounding work uninterrupted. So, let’s look at one Canadian stock that belongs on any watchlist.

NWC

There’s something comforting about a stock that just rolls along quietly, doing its job year after year without demanding attention. That’s the appeal behind North West Company (TSX:NWC), a name most Canadians barely think about unless they’ve spent time in, well, the North. Yet it’s that very obscurity that makes the stock so intriguing.

North West earns that reputation because of what it does and, more importantly, where it does it. The Canadian stock operates grocery stores, essential goods outlets, and financial services hubs across remote and northern communities in Canada and Alaska. These markets are uniquely insulated. Competition is limited, demand is stable, and customers rely on these stores for everything from food to household supplies. North West delivers essential goods in places where logistics are brutally difficult, and where its relationships, infrastructure, and long history give it a moat few companies could ever replicate. That translates into steady revenue, reliable margins, and a business model built on necessity rather than novelty.

Numbers don’t lie

This quarter reinforced that strength. Revenue continued to grow, driven by consistent demand in its Northern Canadian and Alaskan retail operations. Inflationary pressures eased compared to the last two years, giving the Canadian stock breathing room on input costs and freight. North West also managed to improve gross margins, a small but meaningful sign of operational discipline in markets where transportation costs can swing wildly.

The dividend story helps, too. North West has a history of steady distribution growth, not explosive but reliable. Its payout ratio stays within a comfortable range, which means the dividend isn’t propped up by debt or wishful thinking. It’s supported by real cash earnings. For a patient investor, a dependable dividend with slow and steady increases can be far more valuable than a risky, high-yield name. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could earn you even just today!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWC$48.74143$1.64$234.52Quarterly$6,969.82

Considerations

What excites investors most right now is the combination of predictability and resilience. North West doesn’t need double-digit growth to compound effectively. Its margins remain stable, its markets don’t get disrupted, and its customers keep shopping through recessions, inflation peaks, and interest rate cycles. Even better, the Canadian stock continues to invest in technology, logistics upgrades, and improved supply-chain visibility.

Of course, there are risks. Freight costs can spike without warning. Weather and supply-chain disruptions hit northern retailers harder than anyone else. Growth is steady rather than spectacular, so investors looking for explosive upside won’t find it here. But that’s part of the appeal. North West is a defensive anchor, not a thrill ride.

Bottom line

For anyone considering a buy-and-hold-forever stock, North West earns a serious look. It’s stable, underestimated, and quietly compounding in markets that will always need what it offers. When you combine that with a dependable dividend and a business model built on essentials, the case becomes surprisingly compelling. North West fits that mould perfectly, making it hard not to see it as a no-brainer for long-term Canadian portfolios.

