Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Turn $500 into momentum: two accessible TSX picks can start compounding today with recurring software growth and reliable monthly income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • You can start investing with $500 from small, consistent contributions and time let compounding grow your money.
  • Topicus buys niche European software companies
  • Dream Industrial REIT owns warehouses with high occupancy

If you’ve been worried about starting your investment journey, let me quell those fears right now. When it comes to investing, $500 is absolutely enough to get started. This gives you a foothold in the market and lets compounding begin working in your favour right away. You don’t need thousands to build wealth; you just need time, consistency, and a place to start. More importantly, getting started builds the habit of investing, which is where the real long-term power lies. That first small step opens the door, whether you add $50 or $500 at a time afterward. So let’s look at two simple Canadian stocks to get you started.

TOI

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is one of the easiest Canadian stocks to buy with $500 right now. This Canadian tech stock gives investors exposure to one of the most powerful business models on the market: recurring software revenue – furthermore, at a share price that’s still accessible. A spin-off from Constellation Software, Topicus follows the same proven strategy: acquire small, niche software companies across Europe, quietly integrate them, and let their steady subscription revenue compound for years.

These companies often operate in essential industries like education, government services, and healthcare, meaning their customers almost never cancel. That creates predictable cash flow, high margins, and built-in resilience even during economic slowdowns. Yet what makes TOI especially attractive for small investing starting amounts is it’s still in the early stages of its growth curve, especially compared with its parent company. Yet it benefits from the same playbook and the same disciplined culture around capital allocation.

Topicus continues to acquire dozens of businesses each year. Each one is small on its own but collectively create steady, scalable expansion. Because TOI operates in Europe, it faces far less acquisition competition than North American software consolidators. This allows it to buy high-quality companies at attractive valuations. The result is consistent revenue growth, rising recurring cash flow, and a long runway for years of organic and acquisition-driven expansion.

DIR.UN

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another of the easiest Canadian stocks to buy. It gives you instant exposure to one of the strongest and most stable real estate sectors on the market: industrial warehouses and logistics centres – and again, at a very accessible share price. Industrial real estate has been the quiet winner of the property world for almost a decade, driven by the explosive rise of e-commerce, manufacturing re-shoring, and demand for distribution space. DIR.UN owns over 320 high-quality industrial assets across Canada and Europe, leased to blue-chip tenants on long-term contracts that rarely break.

This is important. It means rental income stays steady even during market volatility. This makes its monthly distribution reliable and one of the most dependable income streams available. Furthermore, small investors benefit from its combination of monthly income, international diversification, and long-term growth potential. Three qualities rarely found together in an inexpensive stock.

The REIT has consistently maintained occupancy rates near 99%, raised rents across its European and Canadian portfolios, and grown its funds from operations steadily over time. Even with interest rates elevated, DIR.UN has kept balance sheet risk low with staggered debt maturities and a focus on expanding through accretive acquisitions and developments rather than taking on oversized leverage. As rates ease, industrial REITs like Dream are positioned for a valuation rebound, which means investors buying at today’s discounted levels could see both income and capital appreciation.

Bottom line

For anyone starting out with just $500, or trying to build an income foundation, these two Canadian stocks offer the perfect mix of stability, affordability, and long-term upside. In fact, here’s what you could earn in dividends alone from a $500 investment in DIR.UN to get that reinvestment started.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$12.4740$0.70$28.00Monthly$498.80

Together, these are smart, strong companies that help any investor get started. Even with just $500.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high and sustainable yields, making them attractive investments for enhancing a portfolio’s income potential.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recovering healthcare REIT with a monthly payout, NorthWest’s improving fundamentals may suit income investors heading into 2026.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two ultra-steady TSX names offer boring-but-beautiful dividends and resilient cash flow you can hold for decades.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Down 5% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A rebounding 5.7% monthly yielder, why Mullen Group looks buyable as operations diversify and acquisitions kick in.

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor

| Aditya Raghunath

While both Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor Energy offer an attractive dividend yield in 2025, which TSX stock is a…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

This 2.4% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This regulated utility is as close to dependable income as the TSX gets, Hydro One’s steady cash flow powers a…

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the best Canadian dividend stocks in the market, and compare and contrast these names right…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Volatility Stocks With Solid Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian low-volatility dividend stocks offer both stability and attractive income potential, making them solid long-term investments.

Read more »