2 Dead-Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

If you’ve been worried about starting your investment journey, let me quell those fears right now. When it comes to investing, $500 is absolutely enough to get started. This gives you a foothold in the market and lets compounding begin working in your favour right away. You don’t need thousands to build wealth; you just need time, consistency, and a place to start. More importantly, getting started builds the habit of investing, which is where the real long-term power lies. That first small step opens the door, whether you add $50 or $500 at a time afterward. So let’s look at two simple Canadian stocks to get you started.

TOI

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is one of the easiest Canadian stocks to buy with $500 right now. This Canadian tech stock gives investors exposure to one of the most powerful business models on the market: recurring software revenue – furthermore, at a share price that’s still accessible. A spin-off from Constellation Software, Topicus follows the same proven strategy: acquire small, niche software companies across Europe, quietly integrate them, and let their steady subscription revenue compound for years.

These companies often operate in essential industries like education, government services, and healthcare, meaning their customers almost never cancel. That creates predictable cash flow, high margins, and built-in resilience even during economic slowdowns. Yet what makes TOI especially attractive for small investing starting amounts is it’s still in the early stages of its growth curve, especially compared with its parent company. Yet it benefits from the same playbook and the same disciplined culture around capital allocation.

Topicus continues to acquire dozens of businesses each year. Each one is small on its own but collectively create steady, scalable expansion. Because TOI operates in Europe, it faces far less acquisition competition than North American software consolidators. This allows it to buy high-quality companies at attractive valuations. The result is consistent revenue growth, rising recurring cash flow, and a long runway for years of organic and acquisition-driven expansion.

DIR.UN

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another of the easiest Canadian stocks to buy. It gives you instant exposure to one of the strongest and most stable real estate sectors on the market: industrial warehouses and logistics centres – and again, at a very accessible share price. Industrial real estate has been the quiet winner of the property world for almost a decade, driven by the explosive rise of e-commerce, manufacturing re-shoring, and demand for distribution space. DIR.UN owns over 320 high-quality industrial assets across Canada and Europe, leased to blue-chip tenants on long-term contracts that rarely break.

This is important. It means rental income stays steady even during market volatility. This makes its monthly distribution reliable and one of the most dependable income streams available. Furthermore, small investors benefit from its combination of monthly income, international diversification, and long-term growth potential. Three qualities rarely found together in an inexpensive stock.

The REIT has consistently maintained occupancy rates near 99%, raised rents across its European and Canadian portfolios, and grown its funds from operations steadily over time. Even with interest rates elevated, DIR.UN has kept balance sheet risk low with staggered debt maturities and a focus on expanding through accretive acquisitions and developments rather than taking on oversized leverage. As rates ease, industrial REITs like Dream are positioned for a valuation rebound, which means investors buying at today’s discounted levels could see both income and capital appreciation.

Bottom line

For anyone starting out with just $500, or trying to build an income foundation, these two Canadian stocks offer the perfect mix of stability, affordability, and long-term upside. In fact, here’s what you could earn in dividends alone from a $500 investment in DIR.UN to get that reinvestment started.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.47 40 $0.70 $28.00 Monthly $498.80

Together, these are smart, strong companies that help any investor get started. Even with just $500.