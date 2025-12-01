Set Your Portfolio for Success: Canadian Stock Picks for 2026

Are you looking for Canadian stock picks for 2026? Here are three defensive, income-rich options that stand out.

Choosing the right investments that can balance both income and growth potential is a key hallmark of setting any portfolio up for success. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of great stock picks for 2026 in the Canadian market.

Here’s a look at a trio of options that balance growth and income potential with a dabbling of defensive appeal. In short, these are the must-have stock picks for 2026, even in today’s volatile market.

All aboard the defensive growth train

There are few, if any, defensive companies in Canada that offer the defensive moat and growth potential that Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can offer.

Canadian National is one of the largest rail network operators on the continent. The railway hauls a variety of goods across the continent each day on its massive network.

In case you’re wondering, Canadian National’s network spans an incredible 32,000 km, connecting both coastlines and running down the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf Coast, linking a third coastline.

Canadian National hauls an impressive $250 billion worth of goods each year across its network. Those goods are anything from automotive components and chemicals to precious metals, raw materials, crude oil, and wheat.

In other words, it’s a well-diversified operation that serves as a distribution network for the entire continental economy.

While that alone makes this one of the intriguing stock picks for 2026, prospective investors should also note that Canadian National pays a quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, the dividend offers a respectable 2.65% with a five-year dividend-growth rate of over 4.5%. The railway also has an impressive record of providing annual upticks to that dividend going back nearly three decades.

Power-up your portfolio

Another one of the stock picks for 2026 is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Canadian Natural is an independent oil and gas producer. In fact, it’s one of the largest in Canada with a portfolio that includes oil sands, natural gas, and conventional oil assets.

That diversification allows the company to navigate volatility in oil prices. In fact, that’s one of Canadian Natural’s core strengths in an otherwise volatile part of the market.

Turning to income, Canadian Natural offers investors a quarterly yield. As of the time of writing, the company boasts a 4.97% yield. Further to this, the five-year dividend-growth rate exceeds 20%, making it one of the top options on the market.

Adding to that appeal, Canadian Natural has provided annual upticks to that robust dividend for 23 consecutive years.

This makes Canadian Natural yet another one of the top stock picks for 2026 and beyond.

Have you considered a telecom stock for 2026?

One final pick among the top stock picks for 2026 is Telus (TSX:T). Telus is one of Canada’s big telecom stocks. Telecoms offer investors a reliable, recurring revenue stream.

That revenue stream is backed by Telus’s lucrative yet stable subscription-based model. The company’s wireless, wireline, TV, and internet segments provide a stable, growing source of revenue that leaves room for growth and a tasty dividend.

That growth potential is two-fold. Telus is investing in digital services within niche segments of the market, such as Healthcare and agriculture. More recently, this expanded to include artificial intelligence.

In short, Telus is no longer just another telecom phone company.

Turning to dividends, Telus continues to impress. The company boasts one of the highest yields in Canada. As of the time of writing, Telus offers an insane 9.13% yield.

The telecom has also amassed a streak of providing semi-annual increases to that dividend going back two decades without fail.

Between the defensive appeal of the telecom model, the high-yield and investment in growth, Telus is handily one of the top stock picks for 2026.

What are your top stock picks for 2026?

The trio of companies mentioned above offer investors a unique mix of defensive appeal, growth prospects, and income-earning potential.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any larger, well-diversified portfolio.