Home » Investing » This 2.4% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

This regulated utility is as close to dependable income as the TSX gets, Hydro One’s steady cash flow powers a dividend you can plan around.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Hydro One runs Ontario’s power grid and earns regulated rates
  • A multi-year capital plan grows its rate base, supporting predictable earnings growth and ongoing dividend increases.
  • While no dividend is guaranteed, Hydro One’s payout is well covered

A dividend stock can feel close to guaranteed income for a number of reasons. Mainly, it’s when a company establishes a long history of steady payouts. That signals its cash flow is strong and predictable enough to support those regular cheques. Mature businesses with stable earnings tend to treat their dividends as commitments, not optional extras. While nothing in investing is ever fully guaranteed, those consistent payments can function like a reliable paycheque — especially when the dividend stock keeps raising its dividend over time. So, let’s look at one that fits the bill.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is one of the most stable, predictable businesses on the TSX. It operates Ontario’s massive electricity transmission and distribution network, delivering power to millions of homes and businesses across the province. This allows it to earn its revenue through regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board. The structure shields Hydro One from the usual market swings that hit most companies, since demand for electricity stays steady regardless of recessions, interest rates, or consumer sentiment.

The dividend stock also benefits from long-term infrastructure planning. Therefore, billions of dollars in capital investments are pre-approved through regulatory processes. That gives Hydro One a very clear path for earnings growth because it knows which assets it will build or upgrade years in advance. Its cost structure and returns are also tightly managed under regulatory supervision, which removes a lot of uncertainty. The result is a slow-and-steady compounder that rarely surprises investors.

Into earnings

This dependability is seen through recent earnings. Hydro One continued its trend of consistent performance, posting steady revenue growth driven by ongoing capital investments and regulated rate increases. The dividend stock reported higher net income as newly commissioned infrastructure came online and contributed to earnings. Operating costs also stayed well-managed, which helped support margins despite inflationary pressures seen across the broader utilities sector. Nothing in the results suggested volatility or sharp swings, which is exactly what investors expect from a regulated utility like this.

One of the standouts in the latest quarter was Hydro One’s capital program, which continues to expand as the province upgrades aging transmission and distribution assets. These investments feed directly into future rate base growth, meaning the company has predictable earnings expansion built right into its long-term plan. Management reaffirmed guidance and continued to emphasize disciplined execution, signalling confidence in stable future cash generation.

The dividend

Hydro One is absolutely one of the closest dividend stocks to an income guarantee, even though no dividend can ever be truly guaranteed. Its entire business model is built on regulated cash flow, so revenue doesn’t depend on commodity prices, retail traffic, or economic cycles. Because the company earns a stable, government-regulated return on its assets, the dividend is backed by incredibly predictable cash generation. That’s why Hydro One has delivered consistent dividend increases since going public and continues to maintain one of the safest payout profiles in the utilities sector.

That stability makes it especially appealing for dividend investors who want simplicity and reliability. The payout ratio at 60% stays healthy, and the dividend stock’s long-term capital plan provides clear visibility into future earnings growth. Compared with other high-yield options on the TSX that rely on market conditions or sensitive sectors, Hydro One’s dividend stands out as one of the most secure. In fact, here’s what its current 2.43% yield could bring in from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$54.39128$1.33$170.24Quarterly$6,965.92

Bottom line

While nothing is ever guaranteed, Hydro One’s structure, regulation, and consistency make it one of the closest things to dependable, long-term income that Canadian investors can find. Add in that dividend, and you could be looking at a stellar compounder years into the future.

