This 6.6% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

A monthly dividend stock with a solid yield can be one of the best buys out there. Yet it can be even more exciting when that dividend stock is on the rebound. That monthly payment fits perfectly with real-life budgeting while letting your income compound faster through more frequent payouts. A reliable monthly distribution often signals stable, recurring revenue underneath the business. When the yield is well-covered by cash flow, it can offer both income security and long-term growth. And now that this dividend stock is on the recovery, you can pick up a secure dividend stock for a steal. So, let’s look at why NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) should be on your radar.

NWH

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating healthcare-related properties around the world. Its portfolio spans multiple countries from Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Latin America, and includes hospitals, medical office buildings, clinics and other healthcare facilities. Because the business centres on essential health services rather than discretionary retail or commercial activities, NWH.UN has a more resilient business model compared with many other real estate plays.

Over the years, NorthWest has worked to rebuild and reposition itself after some rough patches. Asset sales, restructuring and global economic headwinds all contributed. But as of 2025, the REIT seems to have regained its footing.

Into earnings

In its most recent quarterly report for the third quarter, NorthWest highlighted several metrics worth noting. Occupancy ticked up to 96.9%, and the portfolio maintained a very long average lease expiry of 13.4 years. This signalled that tenants are locked in for the long haul, which reduces vacancy risk. The gross book value of assets under management remains large at roughly $8.38 billion, showing the REIT still manages a substantial global portfolio even after recent asset dispositions. On the liability side, debt was trimmed slightly from prior levels, as total debt dropped to about $2.92 billion. This helped lower leverage and potentially improve cash flow stability as interest rates fluctuate.

That said, NorthWest’s recovery hasn’t eliminated all caution flags. Its earnings history has been volatile, as over the past five years, the company saw negative profitability in some annual results. That said, free cash flow remains modest but positive. While not massive, that cash flow appears sufficient to support the current dividend.

Looking ahead

What makes NorthWest Healthcare Properties stand out for dividend investors is its monthly distribution structure and high yield. The REIT currently pays $0.03 per share each month, which annualizes to about $0.36 per share. This translates to a yield of roughly 6.6% at recent share prices. For income-focused investors, that monthly rhythm is powerful. Instead of waiting for quarterly or semi-annual payouts, you get cash flow every month — something many investors treat like a pension cheque.

Furthermore, the payout appears to be covered by cash flow and earnings. Many recent dividend declarations show no hiccups, as the $0.03 monthly amount has been maintained without interruption for months, and the REIT continues to publicly declare monthly distributions as recently as November 2025. This consistency, even in a rising-rate environment and tight markets, suggests management is prioritizing dividend stability and preserving trust with unitholders.

Bottom line

For an investor seeking a dependable passive-income stream that doesn’t require frequent rebalancing or timing the market, NWH.UN checks many of the right boxes. In fact, here’s what an investor could earn from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NWH.UN $5.42 1,291 $0.36 $464.76 Monthly $6,997.22

In short, NWH.UN combines global healthcare real estate exposure, a long-lease portfolio, improving financials, and a consistent monthly payout. That’s a rare mix among TSX REITs. If the dividend stock continues its path of occupancy stabilization, debt pruning, and sensible management, it could remain one of the more attractive “set and forget” dividend machines available to Canadian income investors.