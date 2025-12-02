3 of the Best Stocks TFSA Investors Can Buy Now

From precious metals to technology, these top Canadian stocks could give your TFSA a boost in stability and growth heading into 2026.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the few investment tools in Canada where you get to keep all your gains — no taxes on dividends, interest, or capital appreciation. Whether you’re aiming for early retirement or simply building long-term wealth, buying high-quality stocks early at lower prices could give your TFSA portfolio a serious edge.

In this article, I’ll cover three of the best, growth-oriented Canadian stocks you can buy right now to create a powerful TFSA portfolio for peace of mind and outstanding long-term returns.

GoGold Resources stock

Among the top stocks for TFSA, GoGold Resources (TSX:GGD) stands out for its consistent progress and strong project base. This Halifax-based company primarily focuses on developing and operating gold and silver projects across the Americas, with its Parral Tailings and Los Ricos properties being the backbone of its production growth.

Currently trading at $2.68 per share with a market cap near $1.2 billion, GoGold stock has jumped by 141% so far in 2025 due partly to renewed optimism in silver and gold prices, which helped it recover from earlier market volatility.

The company continues to advance its Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North developments, supported by strong drilling results and a growing resource base. Its recent technical updates point to increasing project scale and improving economics, giving investors confidence in its next growth phase.

For TFSA investors, GoGold stock aligns well with the idea of holding assets backed by real value and strong long-term growth potential.

Collective Mining stock

Now, let’s talk about Collective Mining (TSX:CNL), a Toronto-headquartered exploration firm that’s setting a new benchmark for early-stage exploration success. The company is advancing its Guayabales and San Antonio projects in Caldas, Colombia, and its recent drilling success has fueled growing investor interest.

Trading at around $15.63 per share with a market cap close to $1.4 billion, Collective stock has skyrocketed by 162% so far in 2025. In mid-October, the company reported visual mineralization at both projects, followed by assay results from its Apollo system — including a drill intercept of 486 metres at 2.01 grams per tonne gold equivalent.

Backed by a team that previously built and sold Continental Gold for US$2 billion, this company has strong technical and financial credibility. With US$145 million in cash, it plans up to 100,000 metres of new drilling in 2026, with a focus on expanding its high-grade Ramp Zone and further testing new targets.

For TFSA investors seeking early-stage exposure to the mining sector with scalable upside, Collective Mining looks like a great stock that could offer powerful long-term, tax-free returns.

Lightspeed Commerce stock

Rounding out this list of top stocks for TFSA is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), a Canadian tech stock that’s showing real progress in its turnaround. Headquartered in Montreal, the company provides a unified platform for payments, point-of-sale, and e-commerce, serving businesses in more than 100 countries. After rallying 23% over the last eight months, LSPD stock currently trades at $15.73 per share with a market cap of $2.2 billion.

In the second quarter of its fiscal 2026 (three months ended in September), Lightspeed’s revenue jumped 15% year-over-year to US$319 million. Its gross profit margins also improved during the quarter to 42% with the help of cost controls and stronger pricing.

Encouraged by these results, Lightspeed raised its full-year outlook, now expecting at least 12% revenue growth and US$70 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for fiscal 2026. As it continues scaling globally, LSPD looks well-positioned as one of the top stocks for TFSA portfolios looking for growth beyond traditional sectors.