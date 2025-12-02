Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: A Beginner’s Guide to Creating a Passive Income Portfolio

TFSA: A Beginner’s Guide to Creating a Passive Income Portfolio

This strategy can reduce risk while providing a higher yield.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadians can use their TFSA to build their own income fund.
  • GICs provide risk-free options to get income that is currently above the rate of inflation.
  • Dividend stocks can offer attractive yields and income growth as the distributions increase.

Canadian investors are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to set up portfolios of investments to provide tax-free passive income that can complement CPP, OAS, and company pensions in retirement.

In the current market conditions in which the TSX is near its record high and economic headwinds might be on the horizon, it makes sense to take a defensive and balanced approach to building an income fund.

TFSA basics

Canada created the TFSA in 2009 to give investors an extra vehicle to save for future goals. This could be for a major purchase, like a house, or to build a retirement fund. People who are self-employed or prefer contract work often don’t have company pensions, so their retirement planning is their own responsibility.

Anyone who has qualified to make TFSA contributions since 2009 now has up to $102,000 in cumulative TFSA contribution space. The TFSA limit in 2026 will be $7,000, bringing the total maximum contribution room to $107,000 per person.

Unused TFSA contribution space carries forward. In addition, any funds removed from a TFSA during the year will open up equivalent new contribution room in the following calendar year.

All interest, dividends, and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are tax-free. They can be fully reinvested or removed as tax-free income that won’t bump you into a higher tax bracket or put Old Age Security payments at risk of an OAS clawback.

GICs or dividend stocks

A Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) pays a fixed amount of interest for a set time. As long as the GIC is issued by a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member and is within the $100,000 limit, the full amount of the investment is insured by the government in the event the financial institution goes bust.

Non-cashable GIC rates of 3% to 3.5% are available right now depending on the term and the issuer. This is above the current 2.2% inflation rate in Canada, so it makes sense to hold some GICS in an income portfolio. The downside of a non-cashable GIC is that the money is locked up for the term. Cashable GICs are available, but they pay lower interest rates.

Dividend stocks can provide higher yields than GICs and the rate of return can grow each time the dividend payment is increased. Stocks can also be sold to access the funds quickly, so they provide more liquidity. That being said, stocks also carry capital risk. The share price can fall below the price paid for the stock and dividends are not 100% safe. Investors can, however, find TSX dividend stocks with long track records of delivering steady distribution growth.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB), for example, has raised its dividend in each of the past 30 years. The company grows earnings through acquisitions and development projects to support dividend increases. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The bottom line

The TFSA is a helpful tool for Canadians who want to set up their own income fund. The right mix between GICs and dividend stocks depends on risk appetite, desired returns, and the need to access the capital. In the current market conditions, it is quite easy to put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and dividend stocks to generate an average yield of 4%.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Gold: 2 Dividend Stocks to Lock in Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying giants could bring stability, growth, and decades of dependable income inside your TFSA.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

This 2.5% Dividend Stock Is Practically Free Monthly Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want monthly income you can plan around? Extendicare’s government-backed senior-care business helps make its dividend feel reliably consistent, even if…

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy Today for Its 9.2% Dividend Yield?

| Sneha Nahata

Telus has consistently paid and increased its dividend through its multi-year dividend growth program. It offers a high yield of…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Premier Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now With $10,000

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your TFSA

| Kay Ng

Higher risk could lead to higher rewards. Here are three top Canadian stocks that could potentially enhance your TFSA.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $839 In Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks maintain sustainable payout ratios, indicating they have the potential to generate worry-free passive income for years.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top-tier dividend stock options for investors looking to turn their portfolio into a cash-generating machine in 2026.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Canadian Stocks to Own for the Long Haul

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian heavyweights continue to deliver growth, dividends, and stability, making them stocks for investors focused on lasting returns.

Read more »