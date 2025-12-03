Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock: Create $78 in Passive Income

Given its improving financial performances, healthy outlook, and reasonable valuation, Whitecap is an ideal buy to boost your passive income.

In October, the Bank of Canada reduced its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% to help cushion the domestic economy from the disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs. In this lower interest rate environment, income-seeking investors may find attractive opportunities in high-quality Canadian stocks that pay monthly dividends, offering both stability and elevated yields.

With that in mind, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stands out, currently providing a compelling dividend yield of 6.26%. A $15,000 investment in the stock would generate roughly $78.2 in monthly income. Let’s take a closer look at the oil and natural gas producer’s recent performance, financial position, and long-term growth prospects to determine whether it is a timely addition to a passive-income portfolio.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Whitecap $11.66 1,286 $14,995 $0.0608 $78.2 Monthly

Whitecap’s recent performance

In the third quarter, Whitecap delivered total average production of 374,623 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), surpassing its internal estimates. On a year-over-year basis, production per share rose 5.7%, supported by strong execution, incremental production additions, and sustained efficiency gains. Higher output lifted total revenue to $1,660.3 million, though revenue per share declined 8.9% due to a 13.8% drop in the company’s average realized price.

Operationally, Whitecap continues to unlock synergies from the Vener merger in May faster than anticipated, resulting in streamlined workflows, optimized production practices, and better infrastructure utilization. It also reported meaningful progress on capital synergies through improved procurement and rig-line optimization. Together, these initiatives helped drive an 8% reduction in average operating costs to $12.49 boe/d.

Backed by strong operational performance and early synergies, Whitecap generated funds flow of $897 million in the quarter. Funds flow per share came in at $0.73, up 7.4% from the same period last year. After accounting for capital investments of $546 million, the company reported free funds flow of $350 million.

Moreover, Whitecap’s financial position remains solid. The company closed the quarter with net debt of $3.3 billion and a net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio of one. It also maintained liquidity of $1.6 billion, providing ample flexibility to support its growth initiatives. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Whitecap’s growth prospects

On the strength of its solid performance through the first three quarters, Whitecap’s management has raised its average 2025 production guidance from the prior range of 295,000–300,000 boe/d to 305,000 boe/d, while keeping its capital spending outlook unchanged at $2 billion. This updated guidance implies an average fourth-quarter production of roughly 370,000 boe/d.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion, with spending directed toward enhanced operational execution, disciplined asset allocation, moderate production growth, and continued synergy capture. Based on these initiatives, management expects average production next year to land between 370,000 and 375,000 boe/d. It also anticipates further integration gains, with additional annual capital, operating, and corporate synergies in 2026.

Taken together, these factors suggest that Whitecap is well-positioned for healthy, sustained growth, supporting its ability to maintain robust dividend payouts.

Investors’ takeaway

Year to date, Whitecap has delivered a total shareholder’s return of 22.4%. Despite its healthy returns, the company’s valuation looks reasonable, with its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples of 2.3 and 13.1, respectively. Given its improving financial performances, healthy outlook, reasonable valuation, and high yield, I believe Whitecap is an excellent buy to boost your passive income.