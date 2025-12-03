Member Login
These 2 TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

These 2 TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

If you’re aiming for big long-term gains, these two fast-moving TSX stocks might be just what your portfolio needs.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • These two fast-growing TSX stocks could potentially triple your investment in five years or less if they keep up this pace.
  • One Canadian fashion brand is seeing explosive demand in the U.S. and just posted a 184% jump in profit.
  • A well-known tech stock is making a strong comeback with big wins in the automotive software and secure communications space.

Are you looking to turn a small investment into a life-changing gain over the next few years? If yes, then you’re not alone. Every investor dreams of finding some golden stocks that could deliver eye-popping returns over time. But of course, spotting them before the crowd catches on is the challenge. That’s where timing, research, and understanding the story behind the stock become everything.

Today, I’ve got my eyes on two such fundamentally solid stocks on the TSX. They’ve already shown incredible strength over the past year, but what’s more exciting is their road ahead. In this article, I’ll talk about these two TSX stocks that I believe have the potential to triple in the next five years or less if they continue at this pace of growth.

Aritzia stock

One of the best high-growth stocks TSX investors can consider right now is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). It’s a vertically integrated design house based in Vancouver, with its own popular labels like Wilfred and Babaton. The company sells online and in over 130 boutiques across Canada and the U.S., where it’s building strong brand loyalty. Over the past year, Aritzia stock has surged more than 126%, and it’s currently trading at $111.14 per share with a market cap of $12.8 billion.

In recent years, Aritzia has delivered exceptional performance in the U.S. market, which continues to reflect in its financials. In the second quarter of its fiscal 2026 (three months ended in August), the company saw a 32% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its total revenue to $812.1 million. As demand remained strong across its existing stores and online, its comparable sales climbed 21.6%, with improved margins.

Over the last year, the company opened 13 new boutiques and repositioned four more, with plans for more U.S. store launches ahead. Even with U.S. tariffs and macro uncertainties, Aritzia’s consistent focus on smart spending, expanding distribution, and a deep understanding of its customer base gives it an edge — setting it up for even bigger gains in the years ahead.

BlackBerry stock

The next growth stock that I think could triple over the next five years is BlackBerry (TSX:BB). This Waterloo-based enterprise tech firm primarily focuses on embedded software solutions. Its stock is up 57.5% over the last year and currently trades at $5.67 per share with a market cap of $3.35 billion.

In the August 2025 quarter, BlackBerry’s sales grew by 3% YoY to US$129.6 million, beating guidance. During the quarter, it also delivered adjusted net profit of US$24.2 million, showing a return to profitability.

The company’s revenue from its QNX segment, which powers embedded software for over 255 million vehicles globally, grew by 15% YoY in the latest quarter. Notably, QNX recently secured a major contract to supply its software-defined audio platform to a leading Chinese electric vehicle maker. Similarly, the annual recurring revenue of BlackBerry’s secure communications business unit hit US$213 million in the latest quarter, and customer retention climbed to 93%. These could be seen as clear signs that clients are sticking with the software firm’s secure enterprise solutions.

Moreover, BlackBerry returned $20 million to shareholders in the second quarter via share buybacks. With improving financials, key wins in automotive software, and a renewed focus under new leadership, I wouldn’t be surprised if this top TSX stock triples over the next five years or even sooner.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia and BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

