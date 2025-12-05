Member Login
TFSA: 3 Premier Canadian Stocks for Your $10,000 Contribution

TFSA: 3 Premier Canadian Stocks for Your $10,000 Contribution

Invest in your future with high quality Canadian stocks for your TFSA. Discover three stocks offering significant growth potential.

Robin Brown
Key Points

  • The TFSA is ideal for holding high‑quality Canadian growth stocks—tax‑free compounding makes it the best place for investments you expect to multiply many times.
  • Consider Descartes (DSG) for global logistics software, Colliers (CIGI) for recurring real‑estate services, and Topicus.com (TOI) for European software consolidation — quality, buy‑and‑hold names to add to a TFSA, especially on recent pullbacks.
  • Wondering what else could be a great TFSA addition for a  $10,000 contribution? This top five stock pick could be perfect. 

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is the perfect place to put your highest quality Canadian growth stocks. If you expect to 5, 10, or 20 times your money with those investments, you don’t want to have to pay any tax on those huge gains.

The TFSA protects all your income from tax inside the account and also when you withdraw. Consequently, it is one of the most flexible and profitable registered accounts.

If you have $10,000 to invest in your TFSA today, three premier Canadian stocks I’d be adding are Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG), Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI), and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI).

A Canadian stock operating an essential network

Descartes Systems operates the world’s largest logistics and freight network. It complements the network with a wide array of recurring software services that save clients time, effort, and money.

Like other great network businesses (think Visa), Descartes has high recurring revenues, organic and acquisition growth, a cash rich balance sheet (over $280 million of cash), and high profit margins (over 21%).

This Canadian stock is down 19% this year. While Descartes is undoubtably a pricey stock, it trades at its lowest valuation in about three years. Its stock soared 15% on very strong third quarter earnings results, as the company took strong market share and delivered double digit growth.

Even in an uncertain market, Descartes is finding ways to win. If you don’t mind the pricey valuation, it could be a nice stock to add to your TFSA right now.

A Canadian real estate services consolidator

Colliers International Group is another Canadian stock that is a bit under-the-radar but has quietly delivered solid returns. Over the past 10 years, this stock has risen 240% for a 14.4% compounded annual growth rate.

Colliers is best known for its acclaimed real estate services brand. However, it has built out large platforms in investment management and engineering/advisory services. In fact, over 70% of its earnings are from recurring services. Its business model is drastically less volatile than in years past.

Yet, Colliers’ valuation barely reflects this improving shift in business mix. Colliers has three significant platforms where it can grow organically and consolidate their respective fields.

With a highly invested management team, a strong brand, increasing margins, and a diversified business, Colliers is the perfect kind of premium Canadian stock to hold long term in a TFSA.

A Canadian software stock consolidating Europe

Topicus.com is another great candidate for any TFSA. If you want diversification outside of North America, Topicus is a quality stock to buy for European exposure.

Topicus was spun-out of Constellation Software as its European-focused software consolidation arm. Like its parent company, Topicus acquires niche software companies, focuses the business to maximize cash generation, and then reinvests that cash into more companies.

With numerous countries, governments, languages, and regulations, there are thousands of software businesses that it can potentially acquire. It has a particular expertise in very stable businesses focused on government, banking, and education. Topicus just took a big minority stake in a large acquirer in Poland.

Despite solid results in 2025, Topicus stock is down 30% in the past six months. Like Descartes, it is not the cheapest Canadian stock. However, if you can add it on dips like the present, it stands to be a solid long-term investment for your TFSA.

The Foolish takeaway

Sometimes you have to pay up for quality Canadian stocks like the three above. However, if you can be patient and hold them for years (and even decades), they are likely to compound your capital by many multiples over the coming years.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, Topicus.com, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

