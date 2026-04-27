2 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold for 5 Years

These two top Canadian stocks could help you steadily build wealth over the next five years.

In contrast to chasing quick gains, long-term investing is about finding strong businesses, buying them at the right time, and then giving them the space to grow. Over time, stocks with solid fundamentals and clear expansion plans tend to reward patient investors the most. In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian stocks that I find worth holding for the next five years.

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Why Aritzia continues to attract long-term investors

When you look at companies that have successfully built a strong brand and loyal customer base, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) easily stands out. The Vancouver-based fashion retailer has carved out a niche by offering premium everyday wear that resonates with modern consumers.

The company mainly operates a vertically integrated model, selling apparel under in-house brands like Babaton, Wilfred, and The Super Puff. It generates revenue through its e-commerce platform and around 130 boutiques across Canada and the United States.

After rallying by an impressive 202% over the last year, ATZ stock currently trades at $139.82 per share with a market cap of $16.2 billion. This rally clearly reflects strong investor confidence and business momentum. Much of this growth has been driven by its focus on quality, branding, and customer experience. In the November 2025 quarter, Aritzia’s net revenue jumped by around 43% year-over-year (YoY), while its comparable sales climbed 34%.

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The company’s growth strategy remains clear as it continues to invest heavily in digital capabilities while also expanding its physical retail presence. With a strong brand identity and growing popularity in the U.S. market, ATZ stock appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum over the long term.

Agnico Eagle Mines offers stability with upside

Shifting from retail to resources, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) offers a very different but equally attractive investment opportunity. As one of the leading gold mining companies, it offers exposure to a commodity that often performs well during uncertain economic conditions. The company has operations across Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico, giving it a diversified asset base. This geographic spread helps reduce risk while supporting consistent production.

Following a 66% rally over the last year, Agnico Eagle’s stock currently trades at $273.41 per share with a market cap of $137 billion. Its recent rally has largely been supported by strong gold prices and efficient operations.

What really stands out, however, is the company’s growing resource base. At the end of 2025, Agnico Eagle posted record gold mineral reserves of 55.4 million ounces, marking a 2% YoY increase. On top of that, its measured and indicated resources rose nearly 10% to 47.1 million ounces, while inferred resources jumped 15% YoY to 41.8 million ounces. These numbers highlight the company’s ability to not just replace what it mines, but actually expand its long-term asset base.

Beyond organic growth, Agnico Eagle is also making strategic moves. Recently, it announced a strategic investment and alliance with Cascadia Minerals, taking an initial stake of around 14% and gaining the option to earn up to 51% in exploration projects in Yukon. This partnership shows how the company is actively building its pipeline for the next decade.

Moreover, Agnico plans to invest heavily in growth, with 2026 exploration spending expected to be around US$600 million. A big part of this will go toward extending mine life and advancing high-potential projects.