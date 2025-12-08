Member Login
A 7.4% Dividend Yield to Hold for Decades? Yes Please!

Think all high yields are risky? MCAN Financial’s regulated, interest-first model could be a dividend built to last.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • MCAN Financial earns steady interest from residential and commercial mortgages
  • Recent results showed portfolio growth, higher interest income, solid credit quality, and strong capital ratios
  • Conservative lending and federal oversight help MCAN ride housing cycles

I get it! Investors hear over and over that dividend stocks with high yields can be a red flag. Yet some high-yield dividend stocks can still be good buys for decades. Not every big yield signals trouble, and in fact, sometimes it simply reflects a steady, mature business that throws off more cash than it needs. These companies often operate in essential industries that don’t disappear when the economy slows. Thus, the payouts stay resilient while other stocks get shaky. When the dividend is backed by real cash flow rather than hope, a high yield can become a long-term advantage, giving you steady income now and decades of compounding ahead. So let’s look at one to consider.

MKP

MCAN Financial Group (TSX:MKP) is one of the more under-the-radar income names on the TSX, despite being one of Canada’s oldest federally regulated mortgage investment companies. It focuses on residential and commercial lending, with a specialization in insured and uninsured mortgages that produce steady, interest-based income. Because MCAN operates under a trust structure, it distributes a high portion of its earnings back to shareholders, which naturally supports a higher-than-average dividend yield.

Another appealing aspect of MCAN is how predictable its business model is. Mortgage investment companies don’t rely on explosive growth. Instead, they aim for steady interest income, consistent loan performance, and sustainable dividends. MCAN’s track record reinforces that reputation, as it has been paying dividends for decades and adjusting its lending strategies as interest rates shift. It’s not a dividend stock that grabs headlines, but stays resilient because housing demand remains stable over long periods. MCAN’s lending portfolio is built to weather fluctuations in the credit environment. That long-term consistency is exactly what income-focused investors look for.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings, MCAN reported growth in its mortgage portfolio and higher interest income driven by elevated rates and continued demand for residential lending. Net investment income increased, reflecting both portfolio expansion and strong spreads. This supported the dividend stock’s ability to fund its high dividend. Management also noted solid credit performance, with arrears remaining manageable and underwriting remaining tight despite a more challenging macro environment.

The quarter also highlighted MCAN’s disciplined approach to capital management. The dividend stock maintained strong regulatory capital ratios and continued to deploy capital into high-quality mortgage originations without stretching its balance sheet. This balance between growth and caution is central to MCAN’s long-term appeal. Even in a slower housing market, the dividend stock produced stable results, showing that its business model is built to operate through cycles rather than chase short-term gains.

Earning income

MCAN is a dividend stock with a high yield that investors can consider holding for decades because its entire structure is designed around producing durable, interest-based income. Its payout is supported by a large, diversified mortgage book that generates steady returns regardless of housing market noise.

The dividend stock has been distributing meaningful dividends for decades and adjusts its strategy responsibly as the economy shifts. This helps protect its income stream. High yields are often risky, but MKP’s come from a business model built for distribution rather than growth hype. And right now, here’s what investors could bring in from just $7,000 alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MKP$22.35313$1.64$513.32Quarterly$6,997.55

Bottom line

Yet what makes MKP even more compelling as a long-term hold is its conservative lending culture and regulatory oversight. MCAN doesn’t chase aggressive loans or speculative projects. It focuses on sustainable lending that aligns with its mandate. That approach has allowed it to keep paying investors through recessions, rate spikes, and housing downturns. For TFSA or long-term income portfolios, MKP offers the combination of high yield, steady earnings, and disciplined management. An uncommon trio in today’s market.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

