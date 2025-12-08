Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Telus Stock a Buy for Its Dividend Yield?

Is Telus Stock a Buy for Its Dividend Yield?

With a growth plan that is leveraging Telus’ artificial intelligence advantages, Telus stock is positioning for strong long-term growth.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Telus delivered mixed Q3 results with slight revenue growth and 3% EBITDA increase, but faces financial pressure with a 200% dividend payout ratio that forced the company to fund dividends with debt.
  • • The telecom giant paused its dividend growth program in December to reduce debt leverage from 3.5x to 3x by 2027, while targeting $2.15 billion in free cash flow for 2025 with minimum 10% annual growth through 2028.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus

Telus Inc. (TSX:T) is one of Canada’s top telecom companies, boasting a strong history of dividend growth and shareholder value creation. But industry dynamics have been challenging in the last two years or so. This has hit Telus’ profitability and its ability to continue to fund the same type of dividend growth it has seen in the past. Telus’ stock price has also been hit, as it began to reflect this reality.

Today, Telus stock is yielding an incredible 9% and trading at 19 times this year’s estimated earnings. This can either be the best time to buy Telus stock or a warning sign of danger ahead.  Let’s explore.

Looking for yield

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate six times since June 2024 to the current 2.75%. This means that it’s once again much harder to get decent yields through bond investments. Therefore, as investors, we have to take on more risk if we want meaningful yields.

This leads me to Telus.

Strong results considering the difficult backdrop

Telus has done a fine job in this challenging telecom environment. Yes, the company’s net income has declined over the last five years, but its operating cash flow has increased 6% to $4.9 billion in 2024.

Also, in Telus’ most recent quarter, its revenue increased slightly while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3%. At the same time, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell 8% to $0.24. Though the company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow increased 4% and 8%, respectively.

All of this has been due to Telus’ strong customer growth and the company’s focus on profitable margin accretive customer acquisitions. It was also driven by Telus’ continued focus on providing comprehensive bundled services across mobile and home solutions.

Finally, Telus’ growth is being boosted by the telecom company’s efforts to diversify and expand into new areas. For example, Telus Health is continuing to post strong growth. Telus Health offers value-added services such as virtual healthcare and electronic medical record solutions. In its latest quarter, Telus Health saw revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% and 24%, respectively.

Can Telus cover its dividend payments?

Despite all of this, Telus has reached a crossroads. Its current dividend payments have finally caught up with the company. In fact, Telus’ current payout ratio is more than 200%. In its latest quarter, the company actually paid its dividend with debt. From a cash flow perspective, it looks a little better. Still, Telus’ operating cash flow does not cover its capital expenditures plus its dividend.

We all hoped that the competitive environment would ease so that Telus could carry on with its dividend growth program. But this didn’t happen soon enough and so Telus was forced to take action.

Telus pauses its dividend growth program

Back on December 3rd, Telus paused its dividend growth program in the hopes of getting on top of the situation. This course of action will help Telus achieve its goal of reducing its net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio to approximately 3 times by year-end 2027.  It’s currently at 3.5 times.

Yet, the long-term outlook remains strong for Telus stock. Telus is continuing to develop its product portfolio, which is driven by data and artificial intelligence capabilities. This will go a long way in helping the company achieve its free cash flow targets in the coming years – $2.15 billion in 2025, growing at a minimum 10% growth rate from 2026 to 2028.

These projections translate into a cash divided coverage ratio of approximately 75% for each of these years.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Generating $113/Month Using a $20,000 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

If you put $20,000 in and divide it 50/50 between both the companies, you could bring in around $113 in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Outstanding Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold for Years 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the current challenges facing dividend stocks in the telecom sector and adapt to changing market conditions.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $580 in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

There’s no shortage of passive-income investments on the market. Here’s one that can provide $580 in annual dividends.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Gladly Buy and Hold for Life

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's 9% dividend yield is ripe for passive income builders as the company embarks on a noble cash flow…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A 6.7% Dividend Stock That Remains a Standout Buy Into 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s hospital-backed leases and improving finances make it a defensive monthly payer to consider as rates ease in…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’m Never Selling

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some stocks you buy and sell. Others you buy and earn income. Here’s one stock I’m never selling no matter…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Andrew Button

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has delivered a multibagger performance. Can it keep it up?

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Turn Any TFSA Into a $400/Month Dividend Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build tax-free monthly cash flow with a TFSA, and consider Plaza Retail REIT’s steady, necessity-based income to help reach $400…

Read more »