Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has delivered a multibagger performance. Can it keep it up?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama is one of the TSX's long term winners, having risen 665% in the last 10 years.
  • The company's stock price appreciation has largely been supported by earnings growth.
  • Unfortunately, the company's stock is rather pricey today.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of Canada’s best-performing retail stocks. Over the last 10 years, it has appreciated 669% in price, while delivering a 695% total return. For a ubiquitous company that everybody already knows about, it’s been a great showing.

With that being said, a company having done well in the past does not mean that it will do well in the future. History is full of examples of companies that were once great but declined, such as General Electric, Sears and BlackBerry. Those buying DOL stock now will want to know whether the company has a durable competitive advantage or just got lucky in the past. In this article, I will attempt to answer that question and predict where Dollarama will be as a business one year from now.

Same-store sales growth

One metric that investors rely on heavily to determine the health of a retailer is same-store sales. This metric is very valuable because it indicates how much the company is growing without assuming the cost of opening new locations. Essentially, it’s a measure of the company’s “mind share.”

In recent years, Dollarama’s same-store sales have been excellent. For example, in the most recent quarter, DOL’s same-store sales increased 4.9%. “Same-store sales” is a much more stringent metric than total revenue; it almost never goes into the double digits. Dollarma’s 4.9% third-quarter same-store sales growth was far above average — more above average than it looked to the uninitiated.

Profitability

When it comes to profitability, Dollarama delivers a truly fantastic showing–far better than that of the industry it is part of. In the trailing 12-month period, it boasted the following:

  • A 45% gross margin
  • A 19% net income margin
  • A 15.6% free cash flow (FCF) margin
  • A 95% return on equity (ROE)
  • A 16.4% return on assets

All of these metrics are extremely high for a retailer. Normally, retailers operate on razor-thin margins and try to earn their profits by way of massive volume. This approach can actually work: Costco has always operated on thin margins, and it has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last 30 years. The fact that Dollarama has a 19% profit margin is very impressive: retailers don’t normally have such chunky margins.

Valuation

Last but not least, we get to valuation. As we’ve seen, Dollarama is a dominant Canadian dollar store that is growing quickly while being ultra-profitable. It’s a pretty compelling package. The only question left is whether it’s worth the price of admission.

At today’s price, Dollarama trades at the following:

  • 45 times earnings
  • 8.4 times sales
  • 38 times book
  • 33 times cash flow

It’s here that the Dollarama story becomes considerably less interesting. Yes, this company is quite good, but unfortunately, investors have priced much of that goodness into DOL stock. It’s not a bargain.

Foolish takeaway

Dollarama will almost certainly be stronger 12 months from now than it is today. The company is highly profitable, growing its same-store sales, and investing much of its profits into itself. It should succeed. But that doesn’t mean its stock is a buy. For my money, DOL stock trades at excessive multiples. I’m not going to invest in it at this time.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Gladly Buy and Hold for Life

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's 9% dividend yield is ripe for passive income builders as the company embarks on a noble cash flow…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A 6.7% Dividend Stock That Remains a Standout Buy Into 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s hospital-backed leases and improving finances make it a defensive monthly payer to consider as rates ease in…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’m Never Selling

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some stocks you buy and sell. Others you buy and earn income. Here’s one stock I’m never selling no matter…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Turn Any TFSA Into a $400/Month Dividend Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build tax-free monthly cash flow with a TFSA, and consider Plaza Retail REIT’s steady, necessity-based income to help reach $400…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong business fundamentals, stable financial performance, and solid growth outlook, these three Canadian stocks make excellent additions to…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Impressively Awesome Canadian Dividend Stock Down 38% to Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera Capital’s pullback may be a chance to lock in a big dividend from a fee-driven asset manager reshaping for…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

| Kay Ng

In your TFSA, consider long‑term investments, track your contribution room and withdrawals, and avoid leverage, rapid trading, and non‑qualified assets.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stars to Add to Your 2026 Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stars have consistently paid and increased their dividends for decades, making them reliable income stocks.

Read more »