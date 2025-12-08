Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

Let’s dive into Toronto Dominion Bank’s (TSX:TD) impressive move this year, whether the move can be sustained, and a five-year outlook on the stock.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank's impressive growth is fueled by its strategic expansion into the U.S. market and a focus on conventional, low-risk loans, enhancing its reputation as a leading North American lender.
  • Despite concerns about its rapid stock price increase, TD remains a strong financial sector choice with a low valuation and solid dividend yield, and is projected to potentially reach $150-$200 per share in five years.

One of the top Canadian stocks I continue to focus on, for a number of reasons, is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Shares of the “Big 5” Canadian bank have been on a tear this year, surging from around $75 to start the year to nearly $120 at the time of writing. That move outpaces many of the top tech stocks in the country and suggests that investors may be looking for more defensive exposure to companies that are not only considered to have top growth prospects but also top dividend stocks right now.

I think there’s something to that thesis. Here’s what I think is behind TD’s recent rise, and where I see the top Canadian bank in five years’ time.

What’s driving TD’s impressive growth?

Overall, TD Bank has benefited disproportionately from a highly regulated lending environment in Canada, in combination with a unique model which makes this Canadian bank a truly international player.

At essentially the low point in valuations following the Great Financial Crisis, TD stepped into the U.S. market in a big way. The company snapped up a number of regional lenders in key U.S. markets close to the Canadian border in a number of multi-billion-dollar deals. This expanded the company’s retail presence in the U.S. and led TD to become a key North American lender that investors viewed as more than a Canadian stock.

That’s certainly been beneficial during the recent bull market rally in the U.S., which has allowed valuations south of the border to explode at a faster rate than at home. And while there may be some concerns under the surface within certain pockets of the investing landscape, TD has largely steered clear of the riskiest areas of the market, focusing on conventional loans to high-quality clients. I think this model should portend well for TD moving forward.

Where will TD stock go from here?

I have to say, TD’s incredible rise over the course of the past year is one that brings me some concern. On the one hand, this move is indicative of the market believing in the company’s underlying model. And notably, this move does provide credence to investors who (like myself) have been pounding the table on TD stock for a long time.

That said, at a valuation of around 10 times trailing earnings and with a dividend yield of 3.5%, it’s also true that it’s difficult to find a better option in the financial sector right now. In other words, I’d argue that TD’s recent move has almost entirely been fundamentals-driven, which is a welcome surprise given that most other stocks with similar moves have been sentiment or hype-driven in nature.

I’m of the view that TD stock will more likely than not trade closer to the $150–$200 per share range in five years’ time. That is, assuming we don’t have any major macro shock that takes the overall market lower over this timeframe.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Appear Unstoppable: Here’s the One I’d Buy Right Here

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and other Big Six banks blew reported good results for their latest quarters.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The momentum in TD Bank's businesses continues strong, with a positive outlook for 2026 despite macro-economic concerns.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Bank Stocks

TD Bank’s “Back to Winning” Plan Is a Massive Deal for Investors

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is back to winning and it might be headed for higher highs in 2026.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

A 3% Dividend Stock for any Retirement Safety Net

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC’s 150-year dividend streak and record earnings make it a standout retirement anchor for dependable income.

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks Delivering Decades Upon Decades of Dividends

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top banks Canada has to offer, and why these three stocks are worth considering…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

RBC vs. TD: Which Canadian Bank Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC or TD: pick between the safest compounder and a recovery play with more upside.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Stocks for Beginners

Is BNS Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank’s rich yield is tempting. Here’s what its refocus and risks mean for dividend investors today.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia just hit a new record high. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »