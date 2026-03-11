2 No-Brainer Canadian Dividend Stocks for Volatile Markets

Inflation has Canadians on edge, so the best retirement stocks are businesses with repeat cash flow and dividends that don’t need the economy to be perfect.

If you’ve been watching inflation eat into your retirement savings and the TSX bop around, the last thing you need is owning stocks that add more uncertainty to the pile.



A recent BMO retirement survey shows 74% of Canadians feel more worried about having enough saved, and 66% say higher prices already make it harder to save.



In that mood, a “no-brainer” stock is not the loud one. It’s the one with durable demand, repeat cash flow, and a dividend that does not rely on luck. You want a business you can own.

Source: Getty Images

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the closest thing Canada has to a financial utility. It runs personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance, and it benefits when customers keep working, saving, borrowing, and investing. Over the last year, the story has been about patience: the economy cooled, loan growth slowed, and investors watched credit quality like hawks. RBC also kept integrating HSBC Canada after closing that deal, which added scale and new client relationships, even as it brought near-term integration costs.

The earnings picture still looks sturdy for a volatile market pick. Recently, RBC reported quarterly revenue in the mid-$14 billion range and earnings per share around the low-$3 range, with higher provisions for credit losses than the prior year but still solid profitability. It also kept increasing its dividend, now offering a 2.8% yield paid at $6.56 annually, while trading at 16.6 times earnings.

The outlook depends on whether Canada gets a soft landing instead of a hard one. If rates drift lower, credit stress may ease, and capital markets activity can perk up, helping fee income. If the U.S. slows sharply or Canada tips into recession, provisions could rise again, and the stock can wobble. But RBC’s advantage is diversification. When one line softens, another often offsets it, which is exactly what you want in a “hold it and breathe” dividend stock.

SIA

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a different kind of no-brainer as its demand is driven by demographics, not consumer confidence. It operates seniors’ residences and long-term care homes, earning revenue from rent, care services, and government funding tied to operations. Over the last year, the themes have been occupancy recovery, rent increases, and operating cost control, especially labour.

Sienna’s results have been trending the right way, even if it still feels like a work in progress. Recently, it posted quarterly revenue in the high-$200 million range, with stronger same-property net operating income and improving funds from operations as occupancy rose. It has also maintained its monthly dividend, now at 4% while it trades at a hefty 53 times earnings.

The future case for Sienna is straightforward. Canada’s aging population keeps pushing demand for care and housing higher. If it can keep lifting occupancy, manage wage pressure, and invest selectively, cash flow can keep compounding. The risks are real, though. Regulation can change, labour markets can tighten again, and higher rates can raise financing costs. Still, as a defensive income name with a long runway of demand, it can hold up better than many people expect.

Bottom line

The BMO survey points to a simple truth: rising costs make Canadians anxious, and uncertainty makes people freeze. A better response is to build a portfolio that pays you while you wait. RBC brings scale, diversified earnings, and a dividend that has proven resilient across cycles. Sienna brings demographic demand and improving operations, with an income stream that can feel steady when headlines do not. And putting just $7,000 to work in each can bring in ample income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000 ANNUAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENT PAYOUT FREQUENCY RY $234.25 29 $6.56 $190.24 Quarterly SIA $23.24 301 $0.94 $282.94 Monthly

No stock is perfect, but these two can help turn “I don’t know how long my money will last” into a plan that feels more in control. If feeling more supported in your investing is something that appeals to you, check out Stock Advisor Canada. It’s built for Canadians who are trying to make their money last.