Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Rates Are Stuck: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today

Rates Are Stuck: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock stands out as a great buy as the Bank of Canada holds off for a while.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • If the Bank of Canada pauses and rates stay roughly in the 2.0%–2.5% range, higher-yielding dividend stocks can look more attractive as “risk-free” returns fade and long bonds look unattractive in real terms.
  • Royal Bank is positioned to benefit from a net-interest-margin “sweet spot” plus strength in wealth/capital markets, and its AI-driven cost cuts could accelerate dividend growth even with a modest ~2.84% yield and ~16.1x trailing P/E.

With food inflation weighing down Canadian consumers, it feels like the next big Bank of Canada decision could be a tougher one to make. Undoubtedly, perhaps the rate cuts have come too quickly, with what remains of post-pandemic inflation continuing to linger while other factors look to reignite untimely price increases. While a rate hike might seem like the best move from the Bank of Canada as it looks to course correct, so to speak, I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the pause button were to be held on for a while longer.

While there are notable downsides to the wait-and-see approach, investors shouldn’t expect rates to deviate too far from the 2.0-2.5% range. Many big banks expect rates to stay at these levels for longer (the rest of the year and maybe into 2027). But a stable or “stuck” rate environment isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if the headline inflation figure stays within an acceptable range.

As rates find a new floor to spend the next couple of quarters in, investors may wish to check out higher-yielding dividend stocks as risk-free rates of return become too low to accept, while longer-duration bonds offer a proposition that some would describe not as risk-free return, but as return-free risk (at least in real terms). In any case, the following dividend stock looks like a great pick for yield seekers looking to thrive in a world of 2.25% rates.

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock looks like a terrific buy, as the big banks look to enjoy loftier net interest margins (NIMs) in this climate. Remember that NIMs are the difference between the rates charged for loans and what the big banks must pay depositors.

Right now, that spread is in a good spot, and even if the Bank of Canada sits on its hands for a while longer, I view Royal Bank of Canada as well as its peers as well-equipped to continue enjoying NIMs as they enter a “sweet spot,” so to speak.

It’s not just personal banking where Royal Bank can flex its muscles. Add momentum in wealth management and capital markets, and RY stock might still be too cheap, even at a seemingly fair 16.11 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple.

In addition to industry tailwinds, Royal Bank of Canada stands out as a quick adopter of cost-saving tech. The real upside, I believe, lies in the growth and margin gains to be had if Royal Bank can automate across the board.

AI adoption could fuel more generous dividend growth

While the 2.84% dividend yield might be modest, I’d argue that Royal Bank is best-positioned for a dividend growth spurt over the next three years, especially if its AI strategy pays off. Of course, agentic AI has been all the rage of late, and while the tech holds immense potential, I view the tech-savvy banks, like Royal, as best-positioned to actually drive AI-induced returns on investment.

The AI benefits might not be all too far off, with the bank looking to hit $1 billion in enterprise value at the hands of AI by next year. If Royal can pull it off, perhaps the AI revolution is the real deal, and it’s underrated banks that could be early collectors of productivity gains.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

Aiming to Beat the Market in 2026? I’d Lean Hard on This Undervalued Stock

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) looks like a deep-value dividend play after earnings.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Is Scotiabank a Buy Now?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock looks like a solid buy for dividend hunters, but shares do currently trade at…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Bank Stocks

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this high-quality ETF, offering a yield of more than 5.1%, is one of the best ways Canadians can…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks That Could Outperform Global Peers Again in 2026 and 2027

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian banks look poised to continue to outperform global banking peers in the coming years due mostly to…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Bank Stocks

U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs: Canadians, Don’t Rejoice Yet!

| Andrew Button

Large Canadian companies like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are not overly sensitive to tariff increases.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away with $45,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Top Canadian stocks outside the basic materials and technology sectors are strong buys as the market rotates in February 2026.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Bank Stocks

The 1 TSX Stock Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade-policy whiplash can rattle markets, so RBC looks like a “core and calm” Canadian holding that can earn through volatility.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Bank Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Bank Stocks in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks have had a big run, but some turbulence could be on the way.

Read more »