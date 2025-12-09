Member Login
Home » Investing » Tax-Free Gains: Top TFSA Stocks to Own in 2026

Tax-Free Gains: Top TFSA Stocks to Own in 2026

Learn the best strategies for your TFSA in 2026. Check out these three quality Canadian stocks for big potential tax-free gains.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Despite the TSX’s ~27% YTD gain, several high‑quality stocks have lagged — creating buying opportunities for long‑term TFSA investors heading into 2026.
  • TFSA buys to consider: WSP (large engineering backlog, now cheaper), Descartes (recurring software business, acquisitive and at multi‑year lows), and FirstService (resilient property‑services cash generator with long‑term storm/repair tailwinds).
  • Looking for stocks our experts like even more than WSP Global? Here are five top stock picks for 2026.

2025 is wrapping up, and it’s time to start thinking about how to structure your portfolio for 2026. The TSX has performed admirably, with the Index up over 27%. Yet many stocks have underperformed this year. Several high-quality companies are down on the year.

This creates opportunities for shrewd investors. While these stocks may have underperformed, their businesses continue to generate great results. Patient long-term investors can pick up these stocks at better valuations (which also means better prospects for higher returns).

If you are wondering how to position your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2026, here are three quality stocks I’d pick up for long-term tax-free gains.

WSP Global: A perfect long-term TFSA stock

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) stock is down 12% in the past six months and down 4.5% year to date. Yet, this stock has been a great compounder of value. It is up 114% in the past five years and 443% in the past 10 years.

WSP has built one of the largest engineering and advisory businesses in the world. Acquisitions have expanded its service expertise and widened its geographic exposure. In the past year alone, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins have risen from 17% to 20%.

WSP has a $16.4 billion backlog that supports 11 months of future earnings. The market got a bit worried that organic growth had moderated to the low single digits. Yet, the past few years have been exceptionally strong. WSP is very acquisitive, so it is very likely to backstop that with strong acquisitions.

WSP stock is trading at its cheapest valuation in the past three years. It’s a nice time to add it to your TFSA.

Descartes: A top serial acquirer

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) has been another strong long-term performer until it hit a recent road bump. Even after falling 21% this year, Descartes stock is still up 391% in the past 10 years.

Descartes operates a leading transportation network that is complemented by an assortment of specialized software services. Its software is often replacing pen and paper processes, so it can instantly become a big time and money-saver for clients.

Descartes has every hallmark of a great compounder: strong recurring service revenue, high margins, mid-teens average growth, cash-rich balance sheet, and smart acquisitive growth. Descartes’s valuation has fallen to a multi-year low, so it’s a great time to add it to your TFSA.

First Service: This drawdown is a great time to add to our TFSA

Like the other stocks above, First Service (TSX:FSV) has a long history of good mid-teens annual returns. Yet, its stock has drawn down by 18% this year.

First Service’s property management business is resilient. It’s an essential service to its clients and provides steady, recurring income. It also generates a lot of cash. First Service has deployed that cash into a diverse mix of property repair services (roofing, restoration, painting, and cabinetry). Given the limited major storms this year, restoration and roofing have had a weaker-than-normal year. Yet, this is likely temporary.

In the long term, climate change is leading to a steady rise in storm damage and insurance claims. First Service still has a large market to consolidate, so its growth story is far from over. The pullback is an attractive time to add this quality stock to your TFSA.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Descartes Systems Group and WSP Global. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group, FirstService, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

The 7.3% Dividend Stock You Can Depend On

| Chris MacDonald

Despite risks, this key Canadian dividend stock could continue to deliver sky-high yields for a very long time -- a…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Metals and Mining Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two top Canadian stocks that are poised to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders over the next few years.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 9

| Jitendra Parashar

With the index still hovering close to record highs, TSX stocks may remain range-bound today ahead of key U.S. labor…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking to pick up reasonable dividend income, but also want to sleep well at night, here are three…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

A 7.4% Dividend Yield to Hold for Decades? Yes Please!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Think all high yields are risky? MCAN Financial’s regulated, interest-first model could be a dividend built to last.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Locking in Gains by Selling Gold Stocks? Here’s Where to Invest Next

| Brian Paradza, CFA

After gold's 137% surge in 2025, shift profits to copper, uranium, and oil dividend plays for AI and energy growth…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Learn why energy stock investments are essential in Canada, focusing on Canadian Natural Resources as a top choice for investors.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three TSX dividend stocks built to keep paying through recessions, rate hikes, and market drama so you can set it…

Read more »