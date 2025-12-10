Member Login
Home » Investing » 5.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

5.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

Down almost 75% from all-time highs, Enghouse stock offers significant upside potential and a tasty dividend yield.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) offers a forward yield of 6%, making it an attractive long-term investment despite being down 75% from all-time highs. Its performance over 20 years shows a 538% return after dividend reinvestments.
  • The company specializes in acquiring and holding software businesses for long-term growth, operating through its Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group, and maintains a strong acquisition strategy backed by $271.6 million in cash with no debt.
  • Analysts project Enghouse stock to gain 30% over the next year, with potential cumulative returns of 36% when adjusted for dividends, supported by its healthy cash flow and dividend growth strategy.

Investing in quality dividend stocks that trade at a depressed valuation allows you to benefit from an attractive yield and long-term capital gains. Valued at a market cap of $1.1 billion, Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is one such TSX dividend stock that is down almost 75% from all-time highs, raising its forward yield to 6% in December 2025.

Enghouse stock has grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last 10 years. However, if we expand the investment horizon to 20 years, the Canadian tech stock has returned 538% after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Let’s see why I’m bullish on this high dividend stock right now.

The bull case of investing in Enghouse stock

Enghouse Systems is a profitable Canadian enterprise software company that uses acquisitions as its primary growth strategy. Operating across more than 25 countries, the firm specializes in buying and holding businesses for long-term sustainability rather than flipping them for quick profits.

The company operates through two main segments.

  • The Interactive Management Group focuses on contact centre and customer experience solutions, offering software for voice, email, social media, web chat, and video communications. This division serves financial services, healthcare, education, and telecom sectors with AI-powered tools, analytics, and performance optimization software.
  • The Asset Management Group provides specialized solutions for network infrastructure, transit systems, fleet management, and public safety. Products include video streaming, emergency control systems, automated fare collection, and enterprise mobility management delivered through SaaS platforms.

As a cash buyer with no financing requirements, Enghouse offers rapid deal closures and maintains a strong reputation for reliability. Acquisition targets typically include vertically focused software companies with over $5 million in annual revenue and strong recurring income from subscriptions or maintenance contracts.

Enghouse considers both profitable and unprofitable businesses, including carve-outs and divestitures from public or private companies. For new market entries, targets need $20 million-plus revenue with mission-critical software in fragmented industries.

Enghouse reports mixed Q3 results

Enghouse Systems posted mixed third-quarter (ended in July) results as the Canadian software company navigates persistent economic headwinds while maintaining its focus on profitable growth over revenue expansion.

In fiscal Q3, it reported revenue of $125.6 million, down year over year. Its recurring revenue stood at $87.8 million, or 70% of total sales, which provides steady cash flows across business cycles.

Moreover, net income stood at $17.2 million or $0.31 per share, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization reached $32.3 million, indicating a margin of 25.7%.

The Interactive Management Group division faced accelerating revenue declines as the video conferencing market continues to soften with employees returning to offices.

Enghouse also completed the integration of its Trafi acquisition into the Asset Management Group during the quarter, strengthening its transportation and vertical Software-as-a-Service offerings. The company ended September with $271.6 million in cash and zero debt, providing substantial firepower for future acquisitions.

Is this TSX dividend stock undervalued?

The board recently increased the quarterly dividend from $0.26 to $0.30 per share. Enghouse has raised its annual dividend from $0.27 per share in 2016 to $1 per share in 2024, significantly enhancing the yield at cost. Moreover, analysts expect the yearly dividend to increase to $1.40 per share in 2027.

Analysts also forecast the company’s free cash flow to improve from $104.5 million in 2025 to $142 million in 2027. Given a dividend payout of $1.20 per share, the annual dividend expense is around $66 million, indicating a sustainable payout ratio.

If ENGH stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it should gain 30% over the next 12 months. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 36%.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Puja Tayal

Investing in AI stocks could be the key to capitalizing on the next transformative technological wave. They can generate long-term…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for Its Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With a growth plan that is leveraging Telus' artificial intelligence advantages, Telus stock is positioning for strong long-term growth.

Read more »

is telus stock a buy for its dividend yield
Tech Stocks

9% Yield: Is Telus’s Dividend Safe?

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Telus announced a major change in its dividend strategy: It is stopping regular increases in its dividend while maintaining the…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold In 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Well Health stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in December 2025.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Premier Canadian Stocks for Your $10,000 Contribution

| Robin Brown

Invest in your future with high quality Canadian stocks for your TFSA. Discover three stocks offering significant growth potential.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Tech Stocks

If You Were Waiting for Tech Stocks to Go on Sale, Now’s Your Chance

| Joey Frenette

Tech stocks, like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), might be terrific bargains amid volatility.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

The AI Stocks I’m Seriously Considering After the Tech Wreck

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a seriously impressive stock that just had a great Black Friday.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Invest $7,000 in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider investing in diversified index funds and undervalued growth stocks to derive inflation-beating returns.

Read more »