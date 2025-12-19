Member Login
As the TSX Breaks Higher, These Canadian Stocks Look Poised to Win in 2026

Three Canadian stocks with high-velocity growth potential could be among TSX’s winning investments in 2026.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
top TSX stocks to buy

Key Points

  • With the TSX closing 2025 near 30,000, Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), Avino Silver & Gold (TSX:ASM), and Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) stand out as top buy candidates after massive 2025 outperformance.
  • Each has a clear catalyst: Bombardier cut long‑term debt and holds a US$16.6B order backlog; Avino is debt‑free with huge operating and net‑income gains (~571% YTD); and Firan shows strong orders, rising earnings and meaningful analyst upside.
The TSX is sure to finish 2025 above 30,000, the highest close over the last 10 years. Many market analysts are convinced that Canada’s primary stock market will do better next year and break more records.

If you’re scouting for potential winners, two TSX30 members and a fast-rising tech stock should be on your buy list today. Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM), and Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) can reward you with massive gains in 2026 like they did this year.   

Three-time TSX30 winner

Business jet maker Bombardier is a TSX30 winner for three consecutive years. The industrial stock ranked 13th in 2023 and 2024, then took 9th spot in 2025. BBD.B made the list this year owing to 514%-plus dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period.

As of this writing, the share price is $220.09, a 125.2% surge from year-end 2024. On December 17, 2025, the $22 billion company announced that it had reduced long-term debt by $500 million since December 2020, resulting in more than $409 million in annualized interest cost savings.

According to Bart Demosky, Bombardier’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, debt reduction is a priority to strengthen liquidity. More importantly, the immediate future is promising, given the $16.6 billion order backlog at the end of Q3 2025. The most recent award is a $753 million contract to deliver six Global 6500 aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Strong income-generation

Avino ranked fifth among the top 30 TSX stocks in 2025. At $8.45 per share, the year-to-date gain is a mouth-watering 570.6%. Had you invested $7,000 at year-end 2024, your money would be worth $46,944.44 today.

In addition to operating the silver-gold-copper-producing Avino mine in Mexico, the $1.3 billion company maintains a diversified pipeline of exploration properties for gold, silver, and base metals. Management believes that Amino has a clear path to transformational growth over the next five years.  

In the first three quarters of 2025, mine operating income and net income climbed 141% and 438% year-over-year, respectively, to US$30.7 million and US$16.2 million. Avino is a compelling investment opportunity in the top-performing basic materials sector because of its income-generating potential and debt-free status.

Top-performing tech/aerospace stock

Firan Technology’s 471%-plus three-year total return is mighty impressive. If the momentum carries over into 2026, FTG could be added to the TSX30 List. At $11.42 per share, current investors enjoy a market-beating 56.7% year-to-date gain. The market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $15.67, a 37% potential upside.

The $289.5 million Canadian technology and aerospace company is a specialized manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and cockpit products. Its President and CEO, Brad Bourne, said there is robust end-market demand from Firan’s market segments (FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace). Operational improvements are also underway to support the demand.

He added that Firan has a strong foundation for continued growth following its latest earnings results. In the first three quarters of 2025, net earnings rose 47.9% year-over-year to $9.4 billion. The order backlog at the end of Q3 stood at $137.1 million.

High velocity growth

The high-velocity growth potential of Bombardier, Firan Technology, and Avino stems from their operational success and sector-specific tailwinds. All three stocks are potential multi-baggers in 2026 and beyond.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

