Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy Canadian: These TSX Stocks Could Outperform in 2026

Buy Canadian: These TSX Stocks Could Outperform in 2026

Looking to 2026, three Canadian names pair reasonable valuations with resilient cash flow and structural tailwinds.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canadian flag

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Goeasy keeps growing originations with resilient credit performance
  • ATS rides reshoring and automation trends, with a strong backlog, double-digit revenue growth
  • Stella-Jones leads in utility poles and rail ties

Buying Canadian could work in 2026 for many investors. The domestic market is rich with companies that generate real cash flow, pay dividends, and operate in essential sectors like energy infrastructure, utilities, financials, and industrials. When global growth slows or markets wobble, Canada’s resource base and steady domestic demand act as a ballast, and investors often rotate into names that offer yield plus resilience. That’s why today we’re looking at three Canadian stocks to consider.

GSY

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has been one of Canada’s standout non-bank lenders. It has grown from a small subprime player into a diversified consumer credit and leasing platform. The Canadian stock’s focus on underserved customers, disciplined underwriting, and diversified loan products have helped it deliver outsized returns over the years. Recent earnings showed that goeasy continues to grow originations and maintain healthy credit performance, with net earnings and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increasing compared to previous periods. The Canadian stock’s cash flow remains robust, supporting both organic growth and dividend increases.

Despite macro headwinds broadly weighing on consumer lending names , goeasy’s performance has remained durable. Its customer base tends to be less sensitive to credit tightening and its diversified business operations smooth out cyclical dips. The Canadian stock’s long runway in Canadian personal credit, coupled with expansion in leasing and Buy-Now-Pay-Later services, suggests that it can continue outperforming in 2026.

ATS

ATS (TSX:ATS) operates in the high-growth automation and robotics space, building tailored systems for manufacturers and supply-chain operations. Over the past decade, ATS has transformed into a global leader in automation solutions, benefiting from broad secular trends like re-shoring, digital transformation, and the rising need for efficient production systems. Recent earnings showed strong top-line growth and improving margins, with several consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue expansion and order backlogs that indicate sustained demand. Cash generation improved alongside disciplined cost management.

Investors looking toward 2026 may find ATS appealing as its end markets remain under penetrated. Many manufacturers are just beginning to automate their operations, and ATS is well-positioned to capture that demand. The Canadian stock’s diversified global footprint also insulates it from weakness in any single region. If automation continues to be a corporate priority, ATS’s backlog and revenue trajectory could accelerate into 2026.

SJ

Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) is a niche leader in pressure-treated wood products such as railway ties and utility poles. These are products that underpin critical infrastructure across North America. Its earnings performance in recent reports has demonstrated steady revenue growth and resilient margins, supported by consistent demand from rail and utility customers. Even in periods of economic softness, the need to maintain and renew essential infrastructure keeps Stella-Jones’s order book firm. The Canadian stock’s disciplined acquisition strategy and focus on operational efficiency have helped it compound earnings quietly over many years.

Looking into 2026, Stella-Jones could outperform because it sits at the intersection of infrastructure demand and stable recurring earnings. Government commitments to modernize infrastructure and maintain energy delivery networks create a long-duration demand profile for products Stella-Jones manufactures. Analysts often note that infrastructure spending is less cyclical than consumer markets, and Stella-Jones’s position as a category leader gives it pricing power and customer loyalty. For investors seeking a Canadian stock with durable earnings, real asset linkage, and a track record of compounding value, Stella-Jones stands out as a name worth watching.

Bottom line

All together, these are three Canadian stocks that could certainly help expand a portfolio in 2026. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from each option.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GSY$123.6156$5.84$327.04Quarterly$6,922.16
SJ$86.6680$1.24$99.20Quarterly$6,932.80
ATS$36.90189$0.00$0.00$6,974.10

With interest rates expected to stay supportive for income stocks and global supply chain investments shifting back toward North America, Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals are well-positioned to outperform. That’s why these three are top choices on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. and Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Stack Your Portfolio Strong: 3 Mighty Stocks to Lead the TSX’s Climb in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX might deliver stronger returns in 2026 and three mighty stocks could potentially lead the bull run.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Superbly Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $2,000 to invest? Hydro One and Dollarama offer simple, dependable growth and cash flow you don’t need to monitor…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly paying dividend stocks with high yields can boost your passive income.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Monthly Canadian Dividend ETFs for December

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are two monthly paying ETFs I like: one for dividend yield and one for dividend growth.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) and another premium dividend stock look like a good value right now.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,500 Shares of This Premier Dividend Stock for $152/Month in Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Buy shares of this monthly dividend stock to unlock greater monthly income that you can count on for your financial…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Per Month to Create $240-$300 in Passive Income in 2026

| Kay Ng

Save and invest consistently to start building your passive-income stream today!

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Year Runs Out

| Chris MacDonald

These Canadian dividend stocks look ready to party as we look to turn the page on another year. Here's why…

Read more »